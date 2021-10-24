University of Minnesota Head Baseball Coach Gets 2 Year Extension

The University of Minnesota wont be looking for a new head baseball coach anytime soon as they have rewarded John Anderson with an extension.

Anderson signed a 2 year extension this week according to the University and it will keep him as the Gophers skipper through 2023.

Get our free mobile app

In the school's release, Athletic Director Mark Coyle raved about the job Anderson has done with the Gophers over 41 years saying, "John takes great pride in leading the Minnesota baseball program. He is the all-time winningest coach in Big Ten history, and we look forward to the program's continued success under his leadership."

When you take a look at his numbers, they are astonishing considering today's college athletic landscape where usually change is more frequent than long term loyalty.

The Gophers press release also showcased those numbers and put into perspective how amazing his run has truly been.

He is the winningest baseball coach in the Big Ten with a 1,331-928-3 overall record and a 598-382 record against conference opponents. Inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association in 2008, Anderson has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year eight times, most recently in 2018 after leading Minnesota to a Big Ten Championship and the Super Regional for the first time in program history.

The 2022 season will start in February for Minnesota after a January preseason practice session.

For more information on John Anderson, the Gophers baseball team and their current roster, you can visit the team website.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.