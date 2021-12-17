SIOUX FALLS – Senior defensive end Joey Wehrkamp of the University of Sioux Falls has been selected to the first-team defense on the 2021 Associated Press NCAA DII All-American Team, which was announced Wednesday, December. 16.

The selection of Wehrkamp, who led USF to an 8-3 record and an NSIC South Division title, gives USF 121 All-Americans in school history, including student-athletes selected to six Associated Press teams in past seven years. In 2018, Gabriel Watson and Trey Pipkins, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, were named First Team AP All-Americans on offense. Dennis Gardeck, who is a member of the Arizona Cardinals, was named to the first-team defense in 2017. USF Offensive guard Antonio Green was named second-team in 2016 while Solomon St. Pierre was a first-team selection in both 2014 and 2015.

Wehrkamp, who earned his first All-American honor, was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award for the lineman of the year in DII. The first-team All-NSIC honoree was also named to the D2CCA Super Region 4 First Team Defense. In the Upshaw Award, he was one of eight finalists for the Upshaw honor after two candidates advanced from each of the four super regions in NCAA Division II.

In 2021, Wehrkamp led USF to a 27th consecutive winning season, a mark that ranks fourth across all divisions.

The Sioux Falls (Washington HS) native ranked second in the NSIC in sacks with 9.5 (44th, DII) and sixth in tackles for loss with 16. He had 28 solo tackles and 37 total stops along with five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in leading USF.