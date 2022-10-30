University of South Dakota Football Falls Once Again

The University of South Dakota football team had a big win last week at D-Days but were unable to continue that momentum on Saturday.

USD lost on the road to Youngstown State on Saturday 45-24 after keeping it close in the first quarter, only trailing 10-7.

From the first quarter on though, Youngstown State pulled away and USD was unable to answer the offensive explosion from YSU.

USD was outscored 28-3 in the second quarter and gave up a total of 451 yards on the afternoon.

With the loss, USD fell to 1-4 in the MVC and 2-6 overall and unfortuneatly will miss out on the playoffs this year for sure after their latest loss.

Up next, USD will host Missouri State next Saturday at 1 PM in Vermillion.

Here is the complete release from the USD Athletic Department after the loss.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—Youngstown State racked up 451 yards of offense and scored on all six of its first-half possessions in a 45-24 win against South Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Penguin running back Jaleel McLaughlin, the nation's leading rusher entering the weekend, carried 19 times for 119 yards and two scores. Mitch Davidson passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Oliver caught two of those scores and totaled 122 yards on seven receptions.

South Dakota redshirt freshman Aidan Bouman made his first collegiate start at quarterback, passed for 254 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. He snuck in from 1 yard out and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Wesley Eliodor in the second half. Eliodor caught four passes for a career-high 70 yards. One of those catches went for 11 yards and setup the Bouman sneak.

It was the second quarter that doomed the Coyotes. After USD kicker Eddie Ogamba booted a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10, Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points. The Penguins drove 90 yards and 75 yards on those first two drives, and used a pair of Coyote fumbles for short scores on the last two. In the blink of an eye, it was 38-10.

Bouman's passing total was the second highest by South Dakota this season. He completed 17-of-30 throws and connected on a pair of long balls to Eliodor and tight end JJ Galbreath early in the game. He was also sacked five times and turned it over on a 3rd-and-22 play near midfield that led to Youngstown State's final score of the first half.

Galbreath led South Dakota with 71 yards on three catches that included some nifty moves with the football. Travis Theis ran 12 times for 56 yards including a 15-yard touchdown run in the middle of the first quarter that tied the game at 7-7. But add the sacks in and South Dakota was outgained 200-56 on the ground.

South Dakota (2-6, 1-4 MVFC) fell to 0-6 all-time at Stambaugh Stadum and saw its chance for back-to-back playoff appearances end. Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2) has won three in a row. The Coyotes host Missouri State in a 1 p.m. kick in Vermillion next weekend.

For more information on the USD football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.