USD and SDSU Rack Up Summit League Honor Roll Honors

Over the years we have seen SDSU and USD thrive on the field of play and throughout the Summit League, but off the field they have been performing at a high level as well.

This year is no different as both USD and SDSU had a ton of student-athletes make the Summit League Academic Honor Roll.

The complete list of South Dakota's 2021-22 Summit League Academic Honor Roll selections is below.

Men's Basketball (6)

Boogie Anderson , Jr., Kinesiology and Sport Management, Gilbert, Ariz.

Max Burchill , Fr., Marketing, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Damani Hayes , Jr., General Studies, Mankato, Minn.

Tasos Kamateros , So., Business Administration, Vermillion, S.D.

Erik Oliver , So., Psychology, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt , Jr., Psychology, Auckland, New Zealand

Women's Basketball (10)

Macy Guebert , Jr., Nursing, Apple Valley, Minn.

Morgan Hansen , Fr., Pre-Elementary Education, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Alexi Hempe , So., Biomedical Engineering, Fredericksburg, Va.

Liv Korngable , Sr., Master's of Interdisciplinary Studies, Rochester, Minn.

Maddie Krull , Fr., Social Work, Omaha, Neb.

Chloe Lamb , Sr., Master's of Interdisciplinary Studies, Onida, S.D.

Grace Larkins , Fr., Pre-Business, Altoona, Iowa

Allison Peplowski , Jr., Medical Biology, Williamston, Mich.

Regan Sankey , Sr., Accounting, Lincoln, Neb.

Jeniah Ugofsky , So., Psychology, Harrisburg, S.D.

Men's Cross Country (4)

Alec Atwood , So., Business Administration, Beresford, S.D.

Charlie Babcock , So., Medical Biology, Forest Lake, Minn.

Jarek Glenn , Fr., Biology, Rapid City, S.D.

Jacob Waymire , Sr., Secondary Education, Grimes, Iowa

Women's Cross Country (14)

Haley Arens , Jr., Biology, Crofton, Neb.

Josie Bearden , Fr., Health Sciences, Ankeny, Iowa

Ella Byers , So., Secondary Education, Chamberlain, S.D.

Lexi Duscher , Jr., Neuroscience, Princeton, Minn.

Helen Gould , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, West Des Moines, Iowa

McKenna Herrmann , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Belle Plaine, Minn.

Abrielle Jirele , Fr. Communication Science & Disorder, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Nikki Kelly , Fr., Biology, South Saint Paul, Minn.

Maddie Lavin , Sr., Media & Journalism, Vermillion, S.D.

Isabelle Missimer , Fr., Elementary Education, Fort Collins, Colo.

Melanie Pankow , Fr., Psychology, Hugo, Minn.

Karlee Phillips , Fr., Media & Journalism, Sioux City, Iowa

Abby Ripperda , Jr., Physical Therapy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Renee Thompson , Fr., Medical Biology, Papillion, Neb.

Men's Golf (5)

Ben Daane, Fr., Criminal Justice, Rapid City, S.D.

Ben Hicks , Sr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Victoria, Minn.

Nick LaMotte , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Lakeville, Minn.

Ryan Neff , Jr., Accounting and Operational Analytics, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Max Schmidtke , Jr., Management and Marketing, Sheboygan, Wis.

Women's Golf (7)

Danica Badura , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Aurora, Neb.

Liz Duncan , Sr., Medical Biology, Brandon, S.D.

Akari Hayashi , So., Art, Victoria, British Columbia

Paige Hoffman , Fr., Pre-Business, West Des Moines, Iowa

Laerke Jensen , Sr., Accounting, Hobro, Denmark

Megan Munneke , Sr., Sport Marketing & Media, Champlin, Minn.

Emma Sabbagh , Sr., Nursing, Kelowna, British Columbia

Women's Soccer (23)

Maliah Atkins , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Roxborough, Colo.

Kayla Aymar , So. Kinesiology & Sport Management, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jordan Centineo , Sr., Health Services Administration, Camarillo, Calif.

Taylor Cotter , Sr., Mathematics, Covina, Calif.

Lindsay Farrell , Sr., Communication Science & Disorder, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Teresa Fontenot , Sr., Political Science and English, Ventura, Calif.

Shaylee Gailus , Jr., Health Sciences, Thornton, Colo.

Hattie Giblin , So. Kinesiology & Sport Management, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Emma Harkleroad , Sr., Master's of Kinesiology & Sport Management, Geneva, Ill.

Anna Hossfeld , So., Finance and Health Services Administration, Parker, Colo.

Brooke Kercher-Pratt , So., Business Administration, Broomfield, Colo.

Kyla Knapke , So., Nursing, Aurora, Colo.

Caroline Lewis , So., Accounting, Adrian, Mich.

Tatum Lundgren , So., Pre-Elementary Education, Omaha, Neb.

Grace Mancy , Sr., Business Administration, Toledo, Ohio

Alexis Mitchell , Sr. Master's of Kinesiology & Sport Management, Lee's Summit, Mo.

Abby Ostrem , Sr., Master's of Kinesiology & Sport Management, Wylie, Texas

Maggie Pallesen , So., Political Science, Omaha, Neb.

Haylee Phoenix , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Fontana, Calif.

Christin Schmidt , So., Communication Science & Disorder, Fruit Cove, Fla.

Maddison Sullivan , Sr., Master's of Public Administration, Rapid City, S.D.

Lexie Wood , Jr., Nursing, Rapid City, S.D.

Joana Zanin , Sr., Elementary Education, Pierre, S.D.

Softball (14)

Lauren Eamiguel , Sr., Health Sciences, Mesa, Ariz.

Clara Edwards , Fr., Health Sciences, Clay Center, Kan.

Grace Garcia , Sr., Master's of Public Health, Leawood, Kan.

Bela Goerke , So., Criminal Justice, Tucson, Ariz.

Gabbi Holbert , Sr., Nursing, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Mia Kraimer , Sr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Lonsdale, Minn.

Kynlee Marquez , Fr., Medical Biology, Oxford, Neb.

Gabby Moser , So., Biomedical Engineering, Central City, Neb.

Rylee Nicholson , Fr., Pre-Business, Frisco, Texas

Jordyn Pender , Jr., Marketing, Phoenix, Ariz.

Aleesia Sainz , Jr., Psychology, Casa Grande, Ariz.

Macy Schroedermeier , Jr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tatum Villotta , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Blair, Neb.

Courtney Wilson , Sr., Elementary Education and Special Education, Grand Island, Neb.

Men's Swimming & Diving (16)

Charlie Bean , Sr., Sustainability, Waverly, Minn.

Jack Berdahl , Fr., Economics, Castle Rock, Colo.

Caden DeLay , Sr., Sport Marketing & Media, Platte City, Mo.

Aidan Gantenbein , Jr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Valley Center, Kan.

Keegan Henning , So., Computer Science, Lakeville, Minn.

Zachary Kopp , Jr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Otsego, Minn.

Jake Leichner , Sr., Operational Analytics and Business Administration, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Nathan Noll , Fr., Computer Science, Smithville, Mo.

Preston Schmeidel , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Elk River, Minn.

Trevor Sinclair , So., Economics and Management, Overland Park, Kan.

Parker Sonnabend , So., Secondary Education, Brillion, Wis.

Caleb Swanson , So., Sustainability and Political Science, Mitchell, S.D.

Brady Torborg , Sr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Lakeville, Minn.

Grant Wolner , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Winona, Minn.

Griffin Wolner , Sr., Medical Biology and Psychology, Winona, Minn.

Jacob Won , Sr., Economics, Katy, Texas

Women's Swimming & Diving (32)

Lucie Anderson , Sr., Nursing, Mitchell, S.D.

Meghan Atwell , Sr., Addiction Counseling and Prevention, Englewood, Colo.

Shannon Banark , Fr., Psychology, Platte City, Mo.

Naomi Bingham , Sr., Biology, Mukilteo, Wash.

Liv Caldwell , Fr., Pre-Business, Burnsville, Minn.

Jessica Coakley , Fr., Criminal Justice, Katy, Texas

Leah Drengenberg , Sr., Medical Biology, Dixon, Ill.

Isabel Fairbanks , Sr., Health Sciences, Highland, Mich.

Stella Fairbanks , So., Health Sciences, Highland, Mich.

Sydney Fulton , Sr., International Studies and Spanish, Denver, Colo.

Anika Gram , Jr., Medical Biology, Burnsville, Minn.

Teagan Haberkorn , Sr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Lizzie Hunt , Jr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Littleton, Colo.

Maren Iverson , Sr., Business Administration, Lake Elmo, Minn.

Emily Kahn , Fr., Sustainability, Denver, Colo.

Cassie Ketterling , Sr., Kinesiology & Sport Management and Psychology, Oak Creek, Wis.

Delaney Kottke , Sr., Management, Omaha, Neb.

Ella Kubas, Jr., Business Administration, Milton, Ontario, Canada

Sloane Lightfoot , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Aurora, Ill.

Isabella Maceranka, Fr., Sport Marketing & Media, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Sophia Mattaini ., Fr., Public Health, Sunfish Lake, Minn.

Sara Mayer , Fr., Medical Biology, Wausau, Wis.

Kayla Middaugh , So., Pre-Nursing, Shawnee, Kan.

Kara Owens , So., Pre-Elementary Education, Lincoln, Neb.

Kristen Quigley , Sr., Neuroscience, Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Katherine Roberson , Jr., Medical Biology, Fulshear, Texas

Dani Roney , Jr., Medical Biology, Lone Tree, Colo.

Payton Ryz, Sr., Communication Studies, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Madilyn Sindelar . Sr., Master's in Kinesiology & Sport Management, Rocklin, Calif.

Christina Spomer , Fr., Pre-Elementary and Sepcial Education, Omaha, Neb.

Ashley Van Dyne , Jr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Lakeville, Minn.

Sophia Vitela , Fr., Sport Marketing & Media, Woodbury, Minn.

Women's Tennis (8)

Habiba Aly , Sr., Master's of Communication, Cairo, Egypt

Indy Ampaw , Sr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, London, United Kingdom

Anna Marija Bukina , Sr., Psychology, Riga, Latvia

Berta Girbau , Jr., Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Barcelona, Spain

Bea Havlickova , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Louny, Czech Republic

Natka Kmošková , Sr., Media & Journalism, Pardubice, Czach Republic

Jana Lazarevic , Sr., Master's of Interdisciplinary Studies, Belgrade, Serbia

Sofia Skobkareva, Fr., Medical Biology, Port Moody, British Columbia

Men's Track & Field (24)

Alec Atwood , So., Business Administration, Beresford, S.D.

Charlie Babcock , So., Medical Biology, Forest Lake, Minn.

Dylan Blake , So., Accounting, Mapleton, Iowa

Spencer Buley , Fr., Sport Marketing & Media, McKinney, Texas

Keyontre Clark , Fr., Computer Science, Sioux City, Iowa

Jackson Coker , Sr., Master's of Business Administration, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Kaden Elder , Jr., Secondary Education, Windom, Minn.

Marshall Faurot , So., Business Administration, Scott City, Kan.

Jarek Glenn , So., Biology, Rapid City, S.D.

Jayden Green , Fr., Secondary Education, Sandwich, Ill.

Eerik Haamer , So., Neuroscience, Tartu, Estonia

Jake Hafner , Fr., Pre-Business, Rapid City, S.D.

Ethan Heitman , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Lake City, Minn.

Dylan Kautz , So., Accounting, Norfolk, Neb.

Jarek Kindle , Jr., Finance, Miller, S.D.

Wyatt Lubarski , So., Master's of Business Administration, Hopkins, Minn.

Lionel McPhaull Jr. , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Omaha, Neb.

Hugo Morvan , So., Computer Science, Vannes, France

Luke Olson , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Ely, Minn.

Wyatt Pruce , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Pueblo West, Colo.

Matt Slagus , Sr., Master's in Counseling and Psychology in Education, Moscow, Penn.

Virgil Steward , So., Psychology, Naperville, Ill.

Jessie Sullivan , Jr., Chemistry, Albion, Neb.

Jacob Waymire , Jr., Secondary Education, Grimes, Iowa

Women's Track & Field (41)

Danii Anglin , Fr., Pre-Nursing, Spring Mount, Jamaica

Haley Arens , Jr., Biology, Crofton, Neb.

Renee Brummels , Fr., Biology, Battle Creek, Neb.

Ella Byers , So., Secondary Education, Chamberlain, S.D.

Kenzie Campbell , Fr., Pre-Nursing, Burford, Ontario, Canada

Meredith Clark , So., Finance and Operational Analytics, Syracuse, Neb.

Lexi Duscher , So., Neuroscience, Princeton, Minn.

Jaidyn Garrett , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Columbus, Neb.

Holly Gerberding , Sr., Master's in Biology, Sturgis, S.D.

Helen Gould , So., Master's in Kinesiology & Sport Management, West Des Moines, Iowa

Carly Haring , So., Medical Biology, Mitchell, S.D.

Maggie Heesch , Fr., Neuroscience, Watertown, S.D.

Gen Hirata , So., Media & Journalism, Fredericksburg, Va.

Abrielle Jirele , So., Communication Science and Disorder, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Madison Jochum , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management and Psychology, Salix, Iowa

Nikki Kelly , Fr., Biology, South Saint Paul, Minn.

Landon Kemp , Jr., Master's of Communication, Greenville, Mich.

Erin Kinney , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lydia Knapp , So., Medical Biology, Linden, Iowa

Jayda Knuppe , So., Medical Biology, Dell Rapids, S.D.

Kylie Larson , Jr., Elementary Education, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Deidra Marrison , Jr., Health Sciences, Austinburg, Ohio

Kaiya McKie , Fr., Medical Biology, Olathe, Kan.

Lauren Meyer , Fr., Medical Biology, Syracuse, Neb.

Haley Miller , So., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Hugo, Minn.

Cassidy Mooneyhan , So., Psychology, Pea Ridge, Ark.

Marleen Mülla , Fr., Sport Marketing & Media, Rakvere, Estonia

Melanie Pankow , Fr., Psychology, Hugo, Minn.

Karlee Phillips , So., Media & Journalism, Sioux City, Iowa

Jacy Pulse , So., Pre-Nursing, Salem, S.D.

Sara Reifenrath , So., Computer Science, Hartington, Neb.

Abby Ripperda , Jr., Physical Therapy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Anna Robinson , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, May Pen, Jamaica

Averi Schmeichel , Fr., Elementary Education, Hartford, S.D.

Sydney Shaw , So., Health Sciences, White Owl, S.D.

Delaney Smith , Fr., Kinesiology & Sport Management, Windom, Minn.

Josephine Starner , Jr., Master's of Interdisciplinary Studies, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Renee Thompson , So., Medical Biology, Papillion, Neb.

Josephina Wright , Jr., Sport Marketing & Media, Chandler, Ariz.

Alli Wroblewski , Sr., Master's of Kinesiology & Sport Management, Bettendorf, Iowa

Hannah Young , So., Criminal Justice, Rapid City, S.D.

Volleyball (16)

Aimee Adams , Jr., Nursing, Breda, Iowa

Brooklyn Bollweg , Jr., Criminal Justice, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Evelyn Diederich , So., Pre-Business, Overland Park, Kan.

Claire Gerdes , Sr., Master's of Business Administration, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Madison Harms , Jr., Biology, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

Mattie Johnson , So., Accounting, Potter, Neb.

Jadyn Jondle , Fr., Pre-Business, Clarion, Iowa

Elizabeth Juhnke , Jr., General Studies, Lakeville, Minn.

Madison Jurgens , Sr., Master's of Business Administration, Odell, Neb.

Brynn Paumen , Jr., General Studies, Maple Lake, Minn.

Laura Petterson , So., Biology, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brooklyn Schram , So., Health Services Administration, Papillion, Neb.

Kylen Sealock , Fr., Pre-Business, Lincoln, Neb.

Sami Slaughter , Sr., Master's of Interdisciplinary Studies, Harrisburg, S.D.

Lolo Weideman , Sr., Psychology, Center Point, Iowa

Maddie Wiedenfeld , Sr., General Studies, Omaha, Neb.

Following is a complete list of Jackrabbit student-athletes named to the 2021-22 Summit League Academic Honor Roll by sport:

Baseball (20): Reece Anderson , Reece Arbogast , Bret Barnett , Drew Beazley , Adam Benes , Alex Clemons , Colton Cox , Henry George , Jake Goble , Derek Hackman , Brady Hawkins , Luke Ira , Tyson Kogel , Nic McCay , Ryan McDonald , Avery Mellman , Nic Nelson , Dawson Parry , Jordan Sagedahl , Dagen Schramm



Men's Basketball (5): Alex Arians , Matt Dentlinger , Charlie Easley , Aaron Fiegen , Matt Mims

Women's Basketball (14): Paiton Burckhard , Mesa Byom , Haley Greer , Addison Hirschman , Tylee Irwin , Paige Meyer , Tori Nelson , Regan Nesheim , Lauren Rongisch , Myah Selland , Kallie Theisen , Lindsey Theuninck , Haleigh Timmer , Madysen Vlastuin

Men's Cross Country (10): Thomas Breuckman , Daniel Burkhalter , Blake Iverson , Carter Knaus , Mason McDonald , Joseph Minor-Williams , Nathan Notgrass , Ben Olson , Gabe Peters , Michael Schwinghamer

Women's Cross Country (17): Claire Beckman , Caitlin Bright , Jessica Christoffer , Kayla Christopherson , Bailey Dergan , Anna Donnay , Nicole Greyer , Bridget Henne , Oksana Johnson , Kasey Klocek , Hannah Nelson , Hannah Neusch , Cailee Peterson , Malorie Schmoll , Megan Sievers , Abbey Stadler , Grace Waage

Men's Golf (6): Noah Boraas , Jonah Dohrer , Ty Kretz , Lucas Schaefbauer , Matthew Schaefer , Blake Schaper

Women's Golf (6): Tatum Depuydt , Alex Kandolin , Shakira-Ann Kuys , Lani Potter , Mia Seeman , Piper Stubbs

Women's Soccer (19): Kayla Anderson , Reagan Anderson , Emily Cameron , Delaney Grant , Maya Hansen , Katherine Jones , Abigail Kastens , Hannah King , Cece Limongi , Hayley Lindaman , Taylor Lock , Kaycee Manding , Avery Murdzek , Laney Murdzek , Rachel Preston , Marisa Schulz , Jocelyn Tanner , Maureen Tolley , Kaitlin Zabel

Softball (15): Chiara Bassi , Jocelyn Carrillo , Rozelyn Carrillo , Lindsey Culver , Peyton Daugherty , Brooke Dumont , Grace Glanzer , Cylie Halvorson , Emma Hardin , Mia Jarecki , Tori Kniesche , Kelsey Lenox , Cheyanne Masterson , Emma Osmundson , Allison Yoder

Men's Swimming and Diving (13): Chad Anderson , Marcus Benson , Parker R. Brown , Spencer Fritze , Nicholas Grivna , Caleb Harthoorn , Luke Nichols , Naested Smit , Matt Sorenson , Quenton Steffen , Damon Venner , Gavin Wheeler , Max White

Women's Swimming and Diving (18): Zoey Ahrens , Emma Bachelder , Natalie Cannell , Rori Conners , Kristen Davis , Sianne Downes , Katie Drezen , Mie Due , Samantha Frigard , Gabby Gnewuch, Kelsey Kocon , Morgan Nelson , Liezl Ocon , Katie Pattee , Aleni Stoakes , Elisabeth Timmer , Kaylie Tringali, Grace Witherspoon

Men's Track and Field (25): Tegan Bock , Thomas Breuckman , Daniel Burkhalter , Josh Donahoe , Austin Eppard , Tyler Goehring , Thailan Hallman , Evan Henderson , Blake Iverson , Braxton Karnik , Matthew Katz , Carter Knaus , Bryce Ludwig , Mason McDonald , Joseph Minor-Williams , Andrew Moeller , Nathan Notgrass , Ben Olson , Gabe Peters , Emmanual Phoulom-Smith , Reid Pierzinski , Conner Powers , Michael Schwinghamer , Hunter Wallster , Jared Wipf

Women's Track and Field (47): Rich-Ann Archer , Claire Beckman , Ciara Benson , Ashtyn Bertram , Laura Bogue , Jaiden Boomsma , Caitlin Bright , Camryn Brinkman , Shae Campbell , Jessica Christoffer , Kayla Christopherson , Bailey Dergan , Brielle Dixon , Addison Eisenbeisz , Elizabeth Gillingham , Tori Glazier , Nicole Greyer , Bridget Henne , Meghan Hettinga , Oksana Johnson , Cerington Jones , Michaela Kelley , Madison Kizer , Kasey Klocek , Paige Kuchel , Faith Leiseth , Kennedy Morris , Sydney Mouw , Hannah Nelson , Hannah Neusch , Cailee Peterson , Nora Peterson , Savannah Risseeuw , Emily Rystrom , Malorie Schmoll , Megan Sievers , Emma Smith , Abbey Stadler , True Thorne , Lauren Van Dyke , Wendy van Nes , Grace Waage , Kaley Waldemar , Annie Wendt , Hannah Whitbread , Collette Wolfe , Naomi Wynn

Volleyball (9): Sydney Andrews , Hailee Blau , Crystal Burk , Akeela Jefferson , Jadyn Makovicka , Tatum Pickar , Annalee Ventling-Brown , Carly Wedel , Elyse Winter