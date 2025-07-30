Our state has seen a surge lately in terms of interest in neutral site venue contests in collegiate basketball.

It's well noted just how great of a host the Sanford Pentagon has been here in Sioux Falls, and over the past few seasons, Rapid City's Summit Arena has gained some traction as well.

Last season, the SDSU Jackrabbits took on Northern Colorado out West River, and now the South Dakota Coyotes will play there this coming season.

Per GoYotes.com:

RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Saturday, November 29, the USD men's basketball team will take on the Air Force Falcons at Summit Arena, a long-awaited Division I matchup years in the making. The game marks the Coyotes' return to Rapid City for the first time in over a decade and represents just the third NCAA Division I basketball game hosted at Summit Arena since its opening in 2021.



Bringing together two proud programs, one from the Summit League and the other from the Mountain West Conference, this neutral-site contest is more than just a game; it's a celebration of South Dakota basketball and a strategic move to connect with Coyote alumni, fans, and future students across West River.



"We are excited to showcase USD and our men's basketball program to all our west river Coyote fans, especially against a MWC opponent like Air Force," said Jon Schemmel, USD Athletic Director. "Thank you to all of those involved with the Rapid City Sports Commission and The Monument facility for making this happen."

That connection to community was echoed by USD Head Coach Eric Peterson , who sees this game as a meaningful opportunity for his team. "Our program couldn't be more excited to play our first game in Rapid in over 10 years," Peterson said. "The opportunity to play a Mountain West team in a first-class facility within the state of South Dakota was an easy decision for us. The game will help us connect with our alumni and fans in West River and gives our guys a chance to play in a different area of our state that they proudly represent."



From the Air Force side, excitement is equally high for the opportunity to compete on a new stage.



Joe Scott, Falcons head coach, commented: "We are looking forwared to bringing Falcon basketball to Rapid City and take on USD in a quality neutral-site setting. Playing in front of fans in a military-strong community like Rapid City makes this a meaningful trip, and we're looking forward to a great basketball environment."



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 5, at 10 a.m. Fans can expect a competitive contest between two programs with history and pride on the line. Air Force leads the all-time series 9–1, including a one-point victory in their most recent meeting on November 26, 2023, in Colorado Springs.



Coming off a 19–14 season in 2024–25, USD finished fifth in the Summit League and was a top three offense in the NCAA, averaging over 85 points per game. Air Force, while rebuilding in a deep Mountain West Conference, saw standout performances from senior guard Ethan Taylor, who led the league in three-pointers and earned All-Conference recognition.

For the latest on all things USD Coyote Men's Basketball, visit their official site below.

Source: GoYotes.com

