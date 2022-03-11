USD Fires Head Men’s Basketball Coach Todd Lee

The University of South Dakota had a bit of a roller coaster of a year that ended in the semi finals of the Summit League Tournament on Monday.

That turned out to be Todd Lee's final game as the head coach of the University of South Dakota men's basketball team as he was let go on Thursday.

In somewhat of a surprising move, Lee completes his four years as USD's head coach with no trips to the NCAA Tournament, but a 66-52 overall record and the respect of many in this state.

Of course there are some things that Lee could have done better at USD, but he was also a victim of some bad luck.

Both Matt Mooney and Stanley Umude transferred to play at Power 5 schools and his best scorer to date in AJ Plitzuweit had a horrific injury in 2021 that sidelined him all season.

Lee will find another gig because he is a really solid coach and USD will find a new man to lead the program, but the timing does seem a bit weird after he won the 2021 Summit League Coach of the Year award one season ago.

According to South Dakota records of employee salaries, Todd Lee made a little over $276,000 last season as the Coyotes head coach.

It is going to be very interesting to see who the next head coach will be in Vermillion because they aren't walking into a re-build, they are walking into a job where the expectation is to take the program to the next level.

