Jackrabbits, Coyotes Both Officially Begin Season Ranked in Top 5

We are spoiled in the State of South Dakota with top tier College Football, and this year should be a special one.

Year in and year out, fans of both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes get to watch elite college football at the FCS level.

The Jackrabbits are back-to-back national champions, and the Coyotes are on the rise.

While it may not be breaking news that both programs are highly thought of heading into the 2024 season, it became official on Monday.

The Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 was unveiled, and both FCS programs in our state are in the top 5 to start the season.

Here are the complete rankings:

1. South Dakota State (2023: 15–0, 8–0 MVFC), 1,396 points (52 1st-place votes)

Final 2023 Ranking: 1; 2024 Season Opener: Aug. 31 at Oklahoma State

2. North Dakota State (11-4, 5-3 MVFC), 1,327 (3)

3. Montana (13-2, 7-1 Big Sky), 1,285

4. Montana State (8-4, 6-2 Big Sky), 1,199 (1)

5. South Dakota (10-3, 7-1 MVFC), 1,155

Final 2023 Ranking: 4; 2024 Season Opener: Aug. 29 vs. Northern State

6. Villanova (10-3, 7-1 CAA), 1,151

7. Idaho (9-4, 6-2 Big Sky), 1,021

8. Sacramento State (8-5, 4-4 Big Sky), 874

9. Chattanooga (8-5, 6-2 SoCon), 868

10. Southern Illinois (8-5, 4-4 MVFC), 832

11. Central Arkansas (7-4, 4-2 UAC), 724

12. Furman (10-3, 7-1 SoCon), 678

13. Richmond (9-4, 7-1 CAA), 625

14. UIW (8-2, 6-1 Southland), 605

15. William & Mary (6-5, 4-4 CAA), 546

16. UAlbany (11-4, 7-1 CAA), 527

17. Lafayette (9-3, 5-1 Patriot), 359

18. UC Davis (7-4, 5-3 Big Sky), 351

19. Illinois State (6-5, 4-4 MVFC), 350

20. Western Carolina (7-4, 5-3 SoCon), 318

21. Tarleton State (8-3, 4-2 UAC), 302

22. Weber State (6-5, 4-4 Big Sky), 268

23. Nicholls (6-5, 7-0 Southland), 201

24. North Dakota (7-5, 5-3 MVFC), 197

25. Youngstown State (8-5, 5-3 MVFC), 177

Others Receiving Votes (Schools Listed on Two or More Ballots)

Elon (6-5, 6-2 CAA) 174; UT Martin (8-3, 5-1 Big South-OVC) 169; Eastern Illinois (8-3, 4-2 Big South-OVC) 139; Mercer (9-4, 6-2 SoCon) 98; Florida A&M (12-1, 8-0 SWAC) 65; North Carolina Central (9-3, 4-1 MEAC) 52; Austin Peay (9-3, 6-0 UAC) 51; Alabama State (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) 17; Holy Cross (7-4, 5-1 Patriot) 17; Eastern Washington (4-7, 3-5 Big Sky) 14; Drake (8-4, 8-0 Pioneer) 8; Duquesne (7-4, 6-1 NEC) 8; Harvard (8-2, 5-2 Ivy) 6; Samford (6-5, 4-4 SoCon) 6; Northern Iowa (6-5, 5-3 MVFC)

The Jackrabbits open up the season at Oklahoma State on Saturday, August 31st. As for the Coyotes, they open up at home for a Thursday Night contest against in-state foe Northern State on August 29th.

For tickets and more information about both programs, visit the official sites at the links below.

