Jackrabbits, Coyotes Both Officially Begin Season Ranked in Top 5
We are spoiled in the State of South Dakota with top tier College Football, and this year should be a special one.
Year in and year out, fans of both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes get to watch elite college football at the FCS level.
The Jackrabbits are back-to-back national champions, and the Coyotes are on the rise.
While it may not be breaking news that both programs are highly thought of heading into the 2024 season, it became official on Monday.
The Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 was unveiled, and both FCS programs in our state are in the top 5 to start the season.
Here are the complete rankings:
1. South Dakota State (2023: 15–0, 8–0 MVFC), 1,396 points (52 1st-place votes)
Final 2023 Ranking: 1; 2024 Season Opener: Aug. 31 at Oklahoma State
2. North Dakota State (11-4, 5-3 MVFC), 1,327 (3)
3. Montana (13-2, 7-1 Big Sky), 1,285
4. Montana State (8-4, 6-2 Big Sky), 1,199 (1)
5. South Dakota (10-3, 7-1 MVFC), 1,155
Final 2023 Ranking: 4; 2024 Season Opener: Aug. 29 vs. Northern State
6. Villanova (10-3, 7-1 CAA), 1,151
7. Idaho (9-4, 6-2 Big Sky), 1,021
8. Sacramento State (8-5, 4-4 Big Sky), 874
9. Chattanooga (8-5, 6-2 SoCon), 868
10. Southern Illinois (8-5, 4-4 MVFC), 832
11. Central Arkansas (7-4, 4-2 UAC), 724
12. Furman (10-3, 7-1 SoCon), 678
13. Richmond (9-4, 7-1 CAA), 625
14. UIW (8-2, 6-1 Southland), 605
15. William & Mary (6-5, 4-4 CAA), 546
16. UAlbany (11-4, 7-1 CAA), 527
17. Lafayette (9-3, 5-1 Patriot), 359
18. UC Davis (7-4, 5-3 Big Sky), 351
19. Illinois State (6-5, 4-4 MVFC), 350
20. Western Carolina (7-4, 5-3 SoCon), 318
21. Tarleton State (8-3, 4-2 UAC), 302
22. Weber State (6-5, 4-4 Big Sky), 268
23. Nicholls (6-5, 7-0 Southland), 201
24. North Dakota (7-5, 5-3 MVFC), 197
25. Youngstown State (8-5, 5-3 MVFC), 177
Others Receiving Votes (Schools Listed on Two or More Ballots)
Elon (6-5, 6-2 CAA) 174; UT Martin (8-3, 5-1 Big South-OVC) 169; Eastern Illinois (8-3, 4-2 Big South-OVC) 139; Mercer (9-4, 6-2 SoCon) 98; Florida A&M (12-1, 8-0 SWAC) 65; North Carolina Central (9-3, 4-1 MEAC) 52; Austin Peay (9-3, 6-0 UAC) 51; Alabama State (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) 17; Holy Cross (7-4, 5-1 Patriot) 17; Eastern Washington (4-7, 3-5 Big Sky) 14; Drake (8-4, 8-0 Pioneer) 8; Duquesne (7-4, 6-1 NEC) 8; Harvard (8-2, 5-2 Ivy) 6; Samford (6-5, 4-4 SoCon) 6; Northern Iowa (6-5, 5-3 MVFC)
The Jackrabbits open up the season at Oklahoma State on Saturday, August 31st. As for the Coyotes, they open up at home for a Thursday Night contest against in-state foe Northern State on August 29th.
For tickets and more information about both programs, visit the official sites at the links below.
Sources: Go Jacks, Go Yotes and The Analyst - Stats Perform Poll