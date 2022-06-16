USD Women’s Basketball To Take Trip To Greece

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team has experience great success over the last few years and will be showcasing those skills internationally.

The Coyotes will travel to Greece and play in three games and practice an additional 10 times prior to that period as well.

It is really neat to see the expansion of opportunities for a up and coming program in women's basketball and to reward them for their successes so far.

Here is the complete release from the University of South Dakota women's basketball team on their amazing upcoming trip to Greece and how fans can follow along.

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women's basketball will take a 10-day foreign tour to Greece this August.

The Coyotes' Greece excursion, Aug. 3-13, will be full of history, culture, great food and breathtaking views. South Dakota women's basketball will visit Athens, Peloponnese, Crete and Santorini. Sightseeing will include the Panathenaic Olympic Stadium in Athens, the beaches and Mediterranean views of Crete, and the blue domes in Santorini.

"We are so thrilled to announce that our team will be taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Greece this summer!" said South Dakota head coach Kayla Karius . "The trip couldn't come at a better time. Our new coaching staff, young team and new system are all transitioning this year, so the extra time we are allotted to spend together will be invaluable. We look forward to a summer of developing on-court chemistry and then making memories together as we travel throughout this beautiful country to create the foundation for next season.

"We are so thankful to the University of South Dakota, President Gestring, David Herbster and our whole USD athletic department for all of their support in making this happen. It's just one more reason that USD is such a special place!"

Between the exploration and team building, the Coyotes will also practice and play three games in Greece. One of the benefits of the foreign tour is that the trip grants USD a total of 10 additional practice dates in Vermillion prior to departure to prepare.

South Dakota's last foreign tour came in 2016, when then-assistant coach Kayla Karius accompanied a new coaching staff to Australia.

For more information on the USD Coyotes women's basketball team, their current roster and other news surrounding the program, you can visit their team website.