USF and Augie Men Both Lose in Quarterfinals of NSIC Tournament

The NSIC Tournament has proven to be a great opportunity for the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University to showcase their basketball programs in front of their home crowds at the Sanford Pentagon.

This year was no different, it was just the results that were.

Both USF and Augie saw their men's basketball teams fall on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.

Augustana was down by one at halftime, but were outscored by 14 in the second half to lose by 15 to Southwest Minnesota State 79-64.

The University of Sioux Falls played the night cap at the Pentagon but had the same result as Augie as they suffered the loss 67-56 to St. Cloud State.

The NSIC Tournament continues through Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon with tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and the Pentagon Box Office.