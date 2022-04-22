USF David Ecker Record Performance in South Dakota Challenge

With a record-setting performance from David Ecker in the 3000-meter steeplechase, the University of Sioux Falls Track and Field Team started the South Dakota Challenge strong with a handful of impressive distance races. At the end of the night, the Cougars tallied one first-place finish, nine top-10 finishes, and one school record.

Ecker's second-place time of 9:13.13 broke his own school record by over three seconds and was an NCAA DII Provisional mark. "We had a good showing from our runners today," said USF Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Doug Peterson. "We had many PR's. They really showed great intensity and took advantage of the mild temperatures and light breeze."

Jakob Hanna took fifth place in the 1500-meter run (4:01.32), with Caleb Rivera in eighth (4:03.27), which was a PR by .07, and Micade Shumway in ninth place with a personal-best of 4:04.85 which bettered his previous best by five seconds. In the 400-meter hurdles, Landon Wenderski finished in 14th place with a time of 58.81, which was his personal best.

For the women's team, Morgan Gehl brought home the first place finish in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:41.27. She had a top-10 program mark (5th) and broke her personal best by over two seconds. In fourth place was Khot Juac, with a time of 4:46.11, while Jessica Lutmer was right behind in 5th place in 4:46.16. It was a PR by over four seconds by Lutmer.

Cassidy O'Meara took seventh place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.48, while Tianna Voigt finished in 12th place with her personal-best of 2:21.25. In the 400-meter hurdles, Sierra Stanton finished in 17th place with a time of 1:11.58.