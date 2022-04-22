USF David Ecker Record Performance in South Dakota Challenge
With a record-setting performance from David Ecker in the 3000-meter steeplechase, the University of Sioux Falls Track and Field Team started the South Dakota Challenge strong with a handful of impressive distance races. At the end of the night, the Cougars tallied one first-place finish, nine top-10 finishes, and one school record.
Jakob Hanna took fifth place in the 1500-meter run (4:01.32), with Caleb Rivera in eighth (4:03.27), which was a PR by .07, and Micade Shumway in ninth place with a personal-best of 4:04.85 which bettered his previous best by five seconds. In the 400-meter hurdles, Landon Wenderski finished in 14th place with a time of 58.81, which was his personal best.
For the women's team, Morgan Gehl brought home the first place finish in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:41.27. She had a top-10 program mark (5th) and broke her personal best by over two seconds. In fourth place was Khot Juac, with a time of 4:46.11, while Jessica Lutmer was right behind in 5th place in 4:46.16. It was a PR by over four seconds by Lutmer.
Cassidy O'Meara took seventh place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.48, while Tianna Voigt finished in 12th place with her personal-best of 2:21.25. In the 400-meter hurdles, Sierra Stanton finished in 17th place with a time of 1:11.58.