USF Men’s Basketball Sweeps Weekend Road Series

Don't look now, the USF Men's basketball team is playing some great basketball and picked up two more wins this weekend on the road.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the complete release from the University of Sioux Falls fresh off those two wins and more information on the hot start for the Cougars.

January 7, 2023

BISMARCK – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball goes 2-0 on the weekend with a 90-84 victory over the University of Mary tonight.

WHAT HAPPENED

The Cougars advance to 12-4 on the year and 7-3 in the NSIC with tonight's win. Sioux Falls sits atop the NSIC South Division and fourth overall.

The Marauders held the NSICs leading scorer, Matt Cartwright, to just two points in the first half before he broke loose for 19 points in the second half.

Multiple Cougars saw career highs tonight starting with Noah Puetz with 23 points and Trent Lippoldt with 12.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

Puetz (23) and Cartwright (21) led the Coo in scoring with a combined 44 points on the night followed by Jack Thompson with 17. Puetz went 10-11 from the field, 2-2 from the line, and 1-1 from three-point territory. Cartwright continues to lead the NSIC in scoring with 351 points on the season and sat fifth in the country prior to this weekend's performance.

Puetz also paved the way on the boards for the Cougars with eight rebounds.

Thompson, Puetz, and Kenji Scales each dished out four assists tonight.

TEAM STATISTICS

Sioux Falls went 33-59 from the field tonight while going 16-20 from the line.

The Cougars picked up 19 points after forcing the Marauders to 14 turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Cougars return home to host Northern State and Minnesota State – Moorhead next weekend. On Friday, the women's game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the USF men's basketball team, their current roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.