USF Women’s Basketball Completes Season Sweep of Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Krystal Carlson scored 17 points while JeMae Nichols had her career-first double-double and Sydney White added 15 points as the University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (15-11, 10-9 NSIC) secured a season sweep of their city rivals Augustana (12-10, 8-10 NSIC) after a 69-62 win Thursday (Feb. 17) at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, the Cougars assured themselves of a first-round home playoff game in the NSIC Sanford Health Tournament. USF, which swept the season series with the Vikings, stands 10-9 in the South and 15-11 overall. The Cougars will close the regular season on the road at Wayne State on Saturday at 3:30 pm in Wayne, Neb.

"Overall, the big thing was we had to find out who we were. All week we were prepping for a good team in Augustana. The big thing is that we were tough. I think as the game went on and we found ourselves. We had some freshmen step up and Krystal Carlson had a big game," said Traphagen, who earned his 266th career win with the victory. "I just thought we got downhill tonight. Syd White sparked us. It wasn't a thing of beauty for either team. But in rivalry games that is the way things go and I am glad we were on the right end of things tonight," he said.

While the Vikings held a 30-to-24 edge in the paint and a 17-to-8 mark on second-chance points, USF took advantage on the break with a 16-0 advantage and had a huge margin of points off the bench with a 28-to-7 differential.

The Cougars finished 24-of-60 from the field for 40 percent and knocked down 6-of-16 from three-point range while making 15-of-21 free throws. The Cougars lost the rebound battle, 42-to-38, but after some early turnover problems settled down with just 16 for the game.

Augustana had 19 points from Aislinn Duffy and a double of 14 points and 13 rebounds from Jennifer Aadland. The Vikings hit 25-of-67 field goals for 37.3 percent but just 4-of-21 from three-pointers for 19 percent. AU was 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent.