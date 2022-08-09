Vikings and Packers Start Their 2022 Seasons This Week (Sort of)

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will be starting their 2022 season on the field this week... well sort of.

No, it isn't Week 1 of the NFL regular season yet, but we do officially get Week 1 of the NFL preseason this week.

Both teams will enter Week 1 of the NFL preseason slate with plenty of things to accomplish and more so than anything, try to escape the preseason as healthy as possible.

The Green Bay Packers will open up their preseason slate with a road trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers at 7:30 PM on the NFL Network.

Minnesota will take on the Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up week one of the preseason on Sunday at 3:25 PM on the NFL Network.

Even though it is the preseason, there are betting odds for both games with the Raiders -2.5 against Minnesota with a over/under total of 34, while the Packers are -1 against San Francisco with a total over/under of 33.5.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their current roster and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

