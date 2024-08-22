Vikings Sign Pair of Fan-Favorite Minnesota Gophers to Roster

The Minnesota Vikings have had an extremely active preseason in terms of signings.

That continued on Thursday as Minnesota inked a pair of hometown favorites to the roster with just a few days left before their final preseason contest.

Mo Ibrahim and Chuck Filiaga were both added to the roster on Thursday.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Ibrahim was with the Lions last year as an undrafted free agent, appearing in one game. He took a kick return 22 yards. Filiaga spent time with the Packers as an undrafted free agent before heading to the UFL to play for the San Antonio Brahmas. Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips’ father, Wade, is the Brahmas head coach.

We'll see if either player has a fighting chance to stick on the 53-man roster post-cutdown day, or if they are simply practice squad candidates at this point.

Ibrahim was a standout running back during his time with the Gophers, earning 2-time First Team All-Big Ten honors. Over the course of his career, he ran for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Filiaga earned All-Big Ten Third Team recognition during his final season in Minneapolis in 2022.

The Minnesota Vikings play their final preseason game on Saturday afternoon against the Eagles in Philadelphia, a 12:00 Noon start time.

The regular season opens in just two short weeks for the Vikings, when they head back East to take on the New York Giants in their opener on Sunday, September 8th, also a Noon start.

Sources: Mo Ibrahim Wiki and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports