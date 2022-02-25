Watch A High School Basketball Player Sink 3-Pointer and Do Backflip!
A high school basketball player in Virginia, Evan Randall, is going viral thanks to a pretty impressive trick shot!
He shoots a three-pointer and does a backflip simultaneously!
Get our free mobile app
There were 20 seconds left in the game, Evan is passed the ball, takes his shot, and before the ball goes through the net, he does a backflip!
The play-by-play announcers were shocked!
Even the opposing team gave him a standing ovation!
The backflip three-point shot wasn't just impressive to the folks in the building. The video clip made it on ESPN!
Evan Randall is a senior at Christchurch School.
Maybe after high school, Evan has a career with the Harlem Globetrotters! Just an idea.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS
- Sioux Falls Bar Gets Bad Review But It's Not True
- How Can You Help Support a Sioux Falls Family After Tragic Loss
- We’re #1! Sioux Falls Is Most Affordable Place to Live and Work
- 4 South Dakota Stories Featured on 'Unsolved Mysteries'
See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS]
I was in Canton, SD, and I happened upon a new mural.
It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!
A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!
I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!
So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals.
Did I miss one? Let me know!