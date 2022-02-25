A high school basketball player in Virginia, Evan Randall, is going viral thanks to a pretty impressive trick shot!

He shoots a three-pointer and does a backflip simultaneously!

There were 20 seconds left in the game, Evan is passed the ball, takes his shot, and before the ball goes through the net, he does a backflip!

The play-by-play announcers were shocked!

Even the opposing team gave him a standing ovation!

The backflip three-point shot wasn't just impressive to the folks in the building. The video clip made it on ESPN!

Evan Randall is a senior at Christchurch School.

Maybe after high school, Evan has a career with the Harlem Globetrotters! Just an idea.

