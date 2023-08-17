Watch the Creative, Weird Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule Release

This has gotten out of hand already. Just about everything in the sports world is over celebrated these days, including schedule releases.
Today, NBA franchises released their schedules for the upcoming season, and each and every team's social media department put their heads together for some creative and frankly wacky videos.
We've seen the great ones of the past, usually coming from the NFL, and the Timberwolves released one that could be at least considered watchable.
It's weird though...give it a watch!
What did you think? Hit or miss with the schedule release for the Timberwolves?
Rest assured, there is no way one can remember who the T-Wolves open the season with, so I'll save you the search. Minnesota opens at Toronto on Wednesday, October 25th.
Source: Timberwolves on Twitter
