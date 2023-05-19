Watch This Hilarious Minnesota Vikings Draft Day Moment!
The opening day of the NFL Draft is an absolute dream for 32 young men that are aiming to realize one of their lifelong goals.
For USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, his dreams were realized when he was selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
The ensuing phone conversation(s) weren't so dreamy, as he mistakenly hung up on Vikings front office and coaching staff members a few times.
It adds a funny forever moment to Addison's draft story. Check out the video here:
Addison will slide in nicely alongside star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Tight End TJ Hockenson in the Vikings offense this season.
It's safe to say that his rookie season may end up going smoother than his first conversations with the Vikings post-draft.
