The latest winter storm to hit Sioux Falls has caused many basketball games around the area to be postponed to a later date.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls O'Gorman made the trip out to Rapid City for a weekend swing a little earlier than what they planned. Both teams went out to Rapid City on Thursday night (January 17) to avoid having to postpone and reschedule two games. Roosevelt and O'Gorman will play Stevens and Central as scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

Washington was looking to return to the court following a tough loss to Brookings on Thursday (January 17). The Warriors were scheduled to play Harrisburg on Friday night, and with the closing of the Sioux Falls School District the game has been postponed to a later date. Washington had one game previously canceled this season due to weather and will be looking to avoid having another one taking off the schedule.

Sioux Falls Christian was scheduled to play a home doubleheader against Madison, but that has also been postponed. The girl's game has been moved to February 8th. The boy's game will be put on a different date with the Chargers scheduled to play on February 7th, and 9th.

As of now, all games that are scheduled for Saturday (January 19) will be played.