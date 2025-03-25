Wednesday Pre-Draft Pro Day Details for South Dakota, SDSU

NFL hopefuls from our neck of the woods will aim to put their best on display on Wednesday, as both USD and SDSU will be hosting Pro Day workouts for NFL scouts and front office personnel.

Both USD and SDSU's Pro Days are scheduled for Wednesday, March 26th, and here are some important details, including planned participants.

First, for the USD Coyotes, here's the latest.

USD Coyotes

Where - The Dakota Dome

When - 8:00am start time

USD Participants - Nick Gaes, Mike Reid, Blake Holden, Jonathan Bunce, Joey Lombard, Mosai Newsom, JJ Galbreath, Tristan Michaud, Josiah Ganues, Dennis Shorter, AJ Coons, Teven McKelvey, Carter Bell, Keyon Turner, and Travis Theis (pictured).

Non-USD Participants - Peyton Buckley (Augustana), Jarod Epperson (Augustana), Jack Fisher (Augustana), JayVian Farr (Augustana), and Mark Leonard (Sioux Falls).

--

Here are the details for Wednesday's event up in Brookings:

SDSU Jackrabbits

Where - Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

When - 12:30pm start time

SDSU Participants - Steven Arrell, Dalys Beanum, Adam Bock (pictured), Kevin Brenner, Jarod DePriest, Marcus Hicks, Amar Johnson, and Gus Miller.

Non-SDSU Participants - Canyon Bauer (Augustana) and Zach Norton (Morningside).

--

Stay tuned to the links below for results!

Sources: Go Jacks and Go Yotes

