Wednesday Pre-Draft Pro Day Details for South Dakota, SDSU
NFL hopefuls from our neck of the woods will aim to put their best on display on Wednesday, as both USD and SDSU will be hosting Pro Day workouts for NFL scouts and front office personnel.
Both USD and SDSU's Pro Days are scheduled for Wednesday, March 26th, and here are some important details, including planned participants.
First, for the USD Coyotes, here's the latest.
USD Coyotes
Where - The Dakota Dome
When - 8:00am start time
USD Participants - Nick Gaes, Mike Reid, Blake Holden, Jonathan Bunce, Joey Lombard, Mosai Newsom, JJ Galbreath, Tristan Michaud, Josiah Ganues, Dennis Shorter, AJ Coons, Teven McKelvey, Carter Bell, Keyon Turner, and Travis Theis (pictured).
Non-USD Participants - Peyton Buckley (Augustana), Jarod Epperson (Augustana), Jack Fisher (Augustana), JayVian Farr (Augustana), and Mark Leonard (Sioux Falls).
--
Here are the details for Wednesday's event up in Brookings:
SDSU Jackrabbits
Where - Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex
When - 12:30pm start time
SDSU Participants - Steven Arrell, Dalys Beanum, Adam Bock (pictured), Kevin Brenner, Jarod DePriest, Marcus Hicks, Amar Johnson, and Gus Miller.
Non-SDSU Participants - Canyon Bauer (Augustana) and Zach Norton (Morningside).
--
Stay tuned to the links below for results!
Sources: Go Jacks and Go Yotes
Ten Nebraska Cornhusker Alums in the NFL
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Ten Years of Winners at the Summit League MBB Tournament
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien