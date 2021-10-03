If you know anything about High School softball in the state of South Dakota, you would know that winning a state title has been tough for anyone not named West Central.

Nothing changed in 2021 as the West Central Trojans captured their 6th consecutive South Dakota State Softball title on Sunday.

After their victory, the team enjoyed a parade back in Hartford led by the local Fire Department and first responder vehicles.

Congratulations to a great group of athletes who have continued the success of the West Central Softball program are continue to make the Hartford-Humbolt area very proud.