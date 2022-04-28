So what did the Minnesota Vikings actually do in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

As Minnesota Vikings fans prepared for the 2022 NFL Draft, they knew their team had the option of selecting a pick with their spot at No. 12 or trading up or down in order to get the player they wanted.

Minnesota chose the option of moving out of the No. 12 spot and making a trade with the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota traded their No. 12 pick along with their 46th pick to Detroit for the 32nd pick, the 34th pick and the 66th pick in 2022.

This move shouldn't surprise Vikings fans even though there is a new regime running the front office, as Minnesota now has traded back in the first round three consecutive years.

With the 32nd pick, the Minnesota Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

Cine became the fifth defense player selected out of Georgia and the hope is that his championship pedigree will help his transition to the NFL.

The selection of Cine didn't come without some criticism as some Vikings fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the move back in the draft and the selection of a safety when numerous other safety's were selected earlier in the 1st round with better grades.

It is going to be very interesting to see who Minnesota selects with the second pick in the 2nd round on Friday and how they utilize the 66th pick in order to continue to fill out their 2022 draft class.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster or the players they draft in the 2022 NFL Draft, you can visit their team website.

