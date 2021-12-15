What Was South Dakota’s Most Popular New and Used Car in 2021?

What is the most popular car in South Dakota these days? How about anything you can find on the lot, right?

The topic of cars is a frustrating subject for a number of people, right now. With the current car shortage everywhere, it seems like if you can find a new car, or a good condition used car at the moment, it's a win.

To be honest, if you look hard enough, there are still good new and used cars to be found, but it definitely requires more work than it used to. Gone is the day, when you can drive up to your favorite car dealership, find the make, model, and favorite color of your dreams, take it for a test drive and start the negotiation process. Hopefully, things will begin to correct themselves soon. Until then, it is what it is.

So what is the most popular vehicle on South Dakota roads these days?

If we're talking new cars, as expected here in the Dakota's, it's a truck.

According to the gang at iSeeCars, South Dakota's favorite new car in 2021 is a GMC Sierra 1500 pickup. Their findings show that 13.3% of South Dakotans own one.

When it comes to used vehicles, the average South Dakotan still loves their trucks. The Ford F-150 scores the highest in that category.

As you will see when you take a look at iSeeCars findings, the Ford F-150 pickup is just about the general consensus in almost every state when it comes to a favorite used car. 39 of the 50 states claim the Ford F-150 is their favorite used vehicle.

When you take pickup trucks out of the equation, the most popular new car is the Hyundai Tucson. And when pickup trucks are removed from the favorite used car question, the vehicles that rank the highest at this time are, the Nissan Sentra, the Honda Civic, and the Toyota RAV4.

iSeeCars conducted their favorite new and used car study based on 12.9 million vehicle sales of both new and used cars in all 50 states across the nation.

Source: iSeeCars

