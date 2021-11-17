What You Need to Know About the 2021 South Dakota Volleyball Championships
The 2021 South Dakota high school volleyball championships will take place at the brand new Summit Arena in Rapid City. Here's what you need to know.
This year's event is another combined tournament that will feature all three classes playing at once. Matches will start on Thursday, November 18 and the tournaments will conclude with championship night on Saturday, November 20.
Tickets are available now for those that are making the trip out to Rapid City for the event. They can be purchased online through The Monument's ticket portal. Adult ticket prices range from $15 per session or $50 for an all-session pass.
For those not going out west, South Dakota Public Broadcasting will be providing coverage. Thursday and Friday's matches will be available online through the SDPB website, while Saturday's championship matches will be televised across the state.
Sioux Falls Washington (AA), Sioux Falls Christian (A), and Platte-Geddes (B) enter as the top seeds in their classes. Six of the eight teams that qualified for the Class AA tournament are from the Metro Conference.
2021 South Dakota Volleyball Championships
ALL TIMES LISTED IN CENTRAL TIME
Thursday, November 18
Class AA
- (8) Huron vs. (1) Washington, 1:00
- (5) Pierre vs. (4) Brandon Valley, 2:45
- (7) Lincoln vs. (2) O'Gorman, 7:00
- (6) Harrisburg vs. (3) Roosevelt, 8:45
Class A
- (8) Parkston vs. (1) SF Christian, 1:00
- (5) Hill City vs. (4) Wagner, 2:45
- (7) Elkton-Lake Benton vs. (2) Garretson, 7:00
- (6) Hamlin vs. (3) Dakota Valley, 8:45
Class B
- (8) Burke vs. (1) Platte-Geddes, 1:00
- (5) Colman-Egan vs. (4) Chester Area, 2:45
- (7) Aberdeen Christian vs. (2) Warner, 7:00
- (6) Faulkton Area vs. (3) Arlington, 8:45
Friday, November 19
All Classes
- Consolation Semifinal 1 (1/8 vs. 4/5) - 1:00
- Consolation Semifinal 2 (2/7 vs. 3/6) - 2:45
- Championship Semifinal 1 (1/8 vs. 4/5) - 7:00
- Championship Semifinal 2 (2/7 vs. 3/6) - 8:45
Saturday, November 20
All Classes Consolation Rounds
- 7th/8th Place - 10:00 AM
- Consolation Championship - 11:45 AM
- 3rd/4th Place - 1:30
Championship Night
- Class B Championship - 5:00
- Class A Championship - 7:00
- Class AA Championship - 9:00