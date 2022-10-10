What’s New and Fabulous At Etc. Expo for Her This Year?

What&#8217;s New and Fabulous At Etc. Expo for Her This Year?

For 16 years the Etc Expo for Her has been a two-day, shopping getaway extravaganza, must-attend event!

Every year the Expo raises thousands of pounds of food for Feeding South Dakota.

None of that is new.

What is new is all of the seminars and all of the new vendors, because every year you'll see hundreds of new items for you, your family, and your home.

The etc. expo for her will be two days of shopping, fun, entertainment and pampering - designed specifically for women of all ages. It is not a home show. It is not a craft show. It is an expo where attendees can shop and enjoy fantastic seminars and a huge array of exhibits representing areas of health, food, wine, fashion, home decor, cosmetics, fitness, entertainment, finance, career, art and more.

This year there will be over 230 shoppable vendors selling everything under the sun, just as the holiday season is getting underway!

There will be a cooking stage where local chefs and dietitians will show you how to replicate their delicious dishes in your kitchen.

And the seminars! Wow!

Want to learn how to train your dog, decorate cupcakes and pies, get heart health tips, or your yearly mammogram- - you can do all of this and more at the seminars being hosted on both days of the event.

It's pheasant hunting opener weekend, so the timing is perfect to round up your best gal pals and make a day of it, with a whole bunch of pampering, free samples, tasty treats, and shopping 'til you drop.

The first 200 adult (18 and older) attendees each day receive a free gift bag. The bags are given on a first come, first served basis. The line usually starts to form approximately 2-3 hours prior to the start time of the expo. So, if you want a bag full of free goodies, you will need to come early!

The Etc. Expo for Her is this Friday, October 14 from Noon to 8 PM, and Saturday, October 15, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Tickets are $7, or $6 with a canned good donation for Feeding South Dakota.

For more info see the Etc Magazine Expo for Her website and Facebook page.

