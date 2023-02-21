When Does Augustana Play in the NSIC Tournament?

There have been a lot of games moved in the first round of the NSIC Tournament this week, leaving many to get lost as to when their favorite team will play.

The Augustana Viking Men's Basketball team will still open tournament play tomorrow at 6:00, as they make the trip to Bemidji to face the Beavers.

The Vikings earned the 5 seed in the South, and match up with the 4 seed from the North, the Bemidji State Beavers.

The game tips off at 6:00 on Wednesday Night and can be heard on 100.1 FM KXRB here in Sioux Falls.

The Beavers bested the Vikings in Sioux Falls earlier this season, picking up the road win 89-85 a month ago today in their only matchup this season.

Down the stretch run of the regular season, the Vikings played very well, winning 4 of their last 5 and 6 of their final 8 games. Augustana enters Wednesday evening's contest at 15-13 overall.

The Beavers are 18-10 overall, and had an up-and-down finish to the season, winning 4 of their final 7 games. The winner of the game between the Vikings and the Beavers will move on to face Wayne State at the Pentagon on Saturday Night.

As for the Augie Women, they've earned a first-round bye, and have already punched their ticket to the Pentagon for this weekend's tournament. They await the winner of Northern State and Upper Iowa, and will play the winner of that matchup on Sunday at 11am here in Sioux Falls.

The Augie Women have been outstanding this season in the final year under legendary Head Coach Dave Krauth, posting a 24-4 overall record with a 17-4 conference mark.

Source: Northern Sun Official Website