When Does Augustana Play in the NSIC Tournament?

When Does Augustana Play in the NSIC Tournament?

There have been a lot of games moved in the first round of the NSIC Tournament this week, leaving many to get lost as to when their favorite team will play.

The Augustana Viking Men's Basketball team will still open tournament play tomorrow at 6:00, as they make the trip to Bemidji to face the Beavers.

The Vikings earned the 5 seed in the South, and match up with the 4 seed from the North, the Bemidji State Beavers.

Get our free mobile app

The game tips off at 6:00 on Wednesday Night and can be heard on 100.1 FM KXRB here in Sioux Falls.

The Beavers bested the Vikings in Sioux Falls earlier this season, picking up the road win 89-85 a month ago today in their only matchup this season.

Down the stretch run of the regular season, the Vikings played very well, winning 4 of their last 5 and 6 of their final 8 games. Augustana enters Wednesday evening's contest at 15-13 overall.

The Beavers are 18-10 overall, and had an up-and-down finish to the season, winning 4 of their final 7 games. The winner of the game between the Vikings and the Beavers will move on to face Wayne State at the Pentagon on Saturday Night.

As for the Augie Women, they've earned a first-round bye, and have already punched their ticket to the Pentagon for this weekend's tournament. They await the winner of Northern State and Upper Iowa, and will play the winner of that matchup on Sunday at 11am here in Sioux Falls.

The Augie Women have been outstanding this season in the final year under legendary Head Coach Dave Krauth, posting a 24-4 overall record with a 17-4 conference mark.

Source: Northern Sun Official Website

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: Augie, Augustana, bkb, cbb, hoops, mbb, NSIC, Sanford Pentagon, SD, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tournament, Vikings, wbb
Categories: Articles, Featured, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls