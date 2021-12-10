Where is Santa’s Castle Going to Be & When Does It Open?

Santa's Castle is going to magically appear in Sioux Falls next weekend. Santa will be at the castle in person and he will be in need of local elves because his elves are working hard at the North Pole.

Friday, December 17 through Sunday, December 19, from 5 to 9 PM Santa's Castle will materialize at 3601 South Minnesota Avenue, (I-229 & Minnesota, MAP) inside the former VFW building. But as soon as the weekend is over, Santa is going back north, so you need to get there before then!

All the little elves will receive complimentary treats. Everyone can take photos with the man in red and there will even be a special storytime.

You're invited to wear your most fun holiday clothes or ugly sweaters to add to the festive atmosphere. Little elves can participate in some fun Christmas craft-making and have the chance to ask Santa about his favorite movies, snacks, or anything else you've always wanted to know about him.

There will also be a reindeer barn where you can visit some of Santa's reindeer up close. Which of them will be here?

"Now Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now, Prancer and Vixen! On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donner and Blitzen!"

You never know, it might even be Rudolph!

There will be delicious walking tacos for dinner, and if you like lefse, stay for the Lefse-making demonstration too.

Visit Santa's Castle next weekend at Liberty Hall, (former VFW), December 17 through 19 for an evening of family fun, treats, and making memories!

There is no charge for all activities, but free-will offerings will be donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

See more information at the Santa's Castle Facebook page.

