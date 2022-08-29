Who Each South Dakota College Football Program Faces Week 1
Come Saturday the entire country will have their eyes fixated on their favorite College Football team, whether in person, or in the comfort of home or a cool environment.
South Dakota College Football programs have a ton of storylines this season, with a few earning very high praise entering the season.
For your viewing pleasure, here is the ultimate guide to Week 1 of the College Football season from a South Dakota perspective:
*South Dakota programs in BOLD.
Thursday, September 1st
South Dakota Mines @ Missouri S&T - 5:30pm
USF @ Minnesota State Moorhead - 6pm
Black Hills State @ Dickinson State (ND) - 6pm
Augustana @ Concordia-St. Paul - 6:30pm
Upper Iowa @ Northern State - 6pm
Saturday, September 3rd
South Dakota State @ Iowa - 11am - FS1
Dakota Wesleyan @ Jamestown - 1pm
Presentation @ Luther - 1pm
Dakota State @ UW-La Crosse - 4pm
South Dakota @ Kansas State - 6pm - ESPN+
*Mount Marty is on a BYE
It should be a great first full week of football for all of our in-state programs. Both SDSU and USD have huge opportunities this weekend, as both are on the road at tough FBS-level programs.
Best of luck to all of our area schools for a successful season ahead!