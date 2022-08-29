Wisconsin Badgers Lose Fifth-Year QB to Season Ending Injury

It's just about time for kickoff to Week 1 of the College Football season, and one area school has received some tough news regarding a veteran quarterback.

According to 247Sports.com, the Badgers have lost primary backup and fifth-year quarterback Chase Wolf for the season.

The injury is a torn meniscus, and will force the Badgers to look deeper on the depth chart for a backup to Graham Mertz.

Wolf has appeared in 10 total games during his time in Madison, all of which coming in relief duty. Over those 10 appearances, the fifth-year player has gone 15 of 25 for 155 yards, 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Per the article, Badger fans will have a look at the team's first official depth chart later today, but it's tough news that Wolf won't be a dependable veteran behind Mertz this season.

Mertz and the Badgers open the season on Saturday when they play host to Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers are ranked 18th in the initial AP College Football rankings this season, and face Illinois State, Washington State, and New Mexico State at home prior to a crucial road matchup at Ohio State on September 24th.

Sources: 247Sports

