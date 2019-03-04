Women’s Summit League Basketball Tournament Field Set

Sometimes in life things work out exactly the way we were told they were.

Take the 2019 Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament field for example.

Heading into the season South Dakota State and South Dakota were tabbed as the two best teams in the conference and when the dust settled after 16 games, the Jackrabbits were the regular season champs, one game ahead of the Coyotes with the rest of the field four games back.

Securing the top two seeds puts the Jackrabbits (23-6/15-1 Summit League) and Coyotes (26-4/14-2 Summit League) on a collision course to meet in the championship for the fifth time in the last seven years and also gives each team a day off Sunday (March 10) should they survive and advance Saturday (March 9).

South Dakota State, winners of 13 straight, open with #8 Purdue-Fort Wayne in round one. The Jackrabbits swept the season series, winning by 33 in Fort Wayne and by 24 in Brookings.

South Dakota, winners of 13 of their last 14, begin play with #7 North Dakota State. The Coyotes swept the Bison during the regular season, winning by 26 in Fargo and by 19 in Vermillion.

2019 WOMEN'S SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Saturday - March 9

#1 South Dakota State vs. #8 Purdue-Fort Wayne - 12:00 PM

#2 Sourh Dakota vs. #7 North Dakota State - 2:30 PM

Sunday - March 10

#4 Oral Roberts vs. #5 Western Illinois - 12:00 PM

#3 Denver vs. #6 North Dakota - 2:30 PM

Monday - March 11

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner - 12:00 PM

Game 2 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner - 2:30 PM

Tuesday - March 12