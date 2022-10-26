Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on feature called Double Play® was launched that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

Not everyone plays the lottery. But those who do have pretty much the same odds as everyone else.

Yes, we have Powerball here in South Dakota where there have been 3 grand prize winners.

Minnesota has had 22 jackpot winners. Iowa-9.

Now, if you're thinking that your odds would increase by purchasing your next Powerball ticket in Luverne or Pipestone, or Marshall, well go right ahead.

According to one site, the odds of claiming the jackpot in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 292.2 million.

