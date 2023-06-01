Wow! 26-Year-Old Minnesota Vikings Tight End Retires

Sometimes NFL players decide to call it a career earlier than most. On Thursday, one Minnesota Vikings player did just that, retiring at the age of just 26.

Tight End Ben Ellefson, who played his college football in Fargo for North Dakota State, officially announced his retirement from the game on Thursday.

Here's the official tweet that came from the Minnesota Vikings Twitter page:

Over the course of his 4-year pro career, Ellefson recorded 4 catches for 36 yards for two different teams.

He made the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent back in 2020, and joined the Vikings in 2021.

The Hawley, Minnesota native had a tremendous amount of success in college at North Dakota State, hauling in 15 passes for 199 yards and 5 scores as a Senior.

Ellefson's retirement leaves the Vikings with a total of 5 Tight Ends on the roster: TJ Hockenson, Johnny Mundt, Josh Oliver, Ben Sims and Nick Muse.

Sources: Ben Ellefson Wikipedia and Minnesota Vikings on Twitter

