Yankton Standout Forward Matthew Mors Commits to Wisconsin

The 6'7 junior forward made his college decision official on Sunday (September 29) night on Twitter. Mors has spent a lot of time during the offseason working out in Wisconsin, and it felt like it was only a matter of time before he would commit there.

Mors has been a member of the varsity roster for Yankton since he was a 7th grader. So far his career with the Bucks has included setting single-game records, and he already holds the school record for points scored in a career. Mors led Yankton to a state championship during his freshman year during the 2017-2018 season, and a semifinal appearance last year. He was named Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Player of the Year last year.