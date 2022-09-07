Yeehaw! Blake Shelton Is Coming To Sioux Falls!

There have been a lot of big names in music making stops in Sioux Falls while out on the road. Now, one of the tallest men in country music is coming back to the Sioux Empire in February of 2023.

Blake Shelton is hitting the stage for his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour in Sioux Falls on Friday, February 17th. "No body" is going to want to miss this epic country concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Blake Shelton is going to take over the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with his hit songs like "Austin," "Honey Bee," "God's Country," and one of my favorites..."Ol' Red." He also is sure to perform songs from his new Body Language album like "Happy Anywhere" with his wife Gwen Stefani and "Minimum Wage."

Knowing Blake Shelton's comedic energy and personality, this tour could be full of "pure BS,” especially when Blake is bringing some of his friends along for the ride. That's right! Blake is not coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center alone. Joining Blake on the road are musicians Jackson Dean and newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member, Carly Pearce. Carly Pearce has had one heck of a career so far. You might know Carly from her hit songs like "Next Girl," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice, and "What He Didn't Do." Her biggest accomplishments include the 2021's CMA's Female Artist of the Year award and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry thanks to an invitation from Dolly Parton. This is certainly going to be one huge show at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets for Blake Shelton's show go on sale Friday, September 16th. You can also win tickets before they go on sale with "Andy and Christine In The Morning" beginning Monday, September 12th. We can't wait to welcome Blake Shelton back to the Sioux Empire on Friday, February 17th 2023!

