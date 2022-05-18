$98 Million Coming to South Dakota Cities For Water Projects

When you turn on the faucet, shower, or flush the toilet you think nothing of it. There should be clean water every time. For the majority of us, we expect to have this natural resource without question because we pay for it.

Call it a necessity, call it a luxury, call it what you want. We need clean water to sustain ourselves.

All that will continue with the assistance of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) as they have announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $98,703,620 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

Dozens of communities in the state will benefit from the American Rescue Plan Act grants in this historic investment in infrastructure which is all part of the $600 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local water and wastewater infrastructure grants.

Sioux Falls received a $41,900,000 ARPA grant for water reclamation facility expansion. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The City of Tea received a $946,288 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $670,626 ARPA grant to provide municipal wastewater service to existing industrial and commercial properties in the Hagedorn Industrial Park. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Lennox received a $1,172,251 ARPA grant to Funds for wastewater improvements along Boynton Avenue. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in June 2021.

Dell Rapids received a funding package at the April board meeting to make sanitary and stormwater improvements on 3rd Street and for non-point source improvements. This funding was adjusted at the May meeting based on available local ARPA funds. The new funding package is a $2,645,080 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,887,379 ARPA grant. The loan terms are 1.375 percent for 30 years.

Chancellor received a $210,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,190,000 ARPA grant to install a new PVC sanitary sewer main, replace sewer services within the right-of-way, and install 13 sanitary sewer manholes. Stormwater improvements include the installation of storm sewer and culverts, including extending the storm sewer trunk line. The loan terms are 2.125 percent interest for 30 years.

The complete list of cities receiving grants and loans can be found here.

