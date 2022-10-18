All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!

Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful.

First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.

The City of Sioux Falls slaps a coat of primer on the snow plow blades. The schools and/or organizations supply the paint. The kids get access to their plows a week after the start of the school year and need to have them done a week before they go on display.

Right now, we all have the chance to vote on our favorite painted plow out of the 16 schools that participated. Take my word for it, when I say that you'll have several favorites. The top two vote-getters will appear in the Parade of Lights, the day after Thanksgiving.

But hurry, voting ends this Friday, October 21, at 5 PM!

Sources: Pigeon605, Dakota News Now, and City of Sioux Falls