Augie Alum Lacina First Center Selected in USFL Draft

Welcome to the USFL, Augustana Football. On Wednesday afternoon, Augustana alum Jake Lacina was the first center selected in the draft, with the first pick of the 20th round. Lacina was taken by the New Jersey Generals.

It won't be Lacina's first shot at professional football, as the former Viking was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings after college.

While in Sioux Falls, Lacina (listed at 6'4", 300 lbs) was a key contributor on the offensive line.

Per Augustana Football, here are his highlights of his Senior season in 2019:

Consensus All-America selection … 2019 Rimington Award Trophy winner as the nation’s top center … named First Team All-America by AFCA and Don Hanson … named Second Team All-America by D2Football.com … First Team All-NSIC selection … First Team Don Hanson All-Super Region Four honoree … named a preseason D2Football.com All-American … team captain ... started all 12 games at center for the Vikings … helped Augustana rank in the top-30 in the nation in tackles for loss allowed … protected an offense that racked up 611 yards of total offense against Minot State (Oct. 26) … concluded career starting all 45 games he played in at center.

Augustana Football is officially represented in the newest football league in the United States. The season officially kicks off on Saturday, April 16th.

