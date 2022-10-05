Augie WBB HC Krauth to Retire Following 2022-23 Campaign

A legendary career now has an end date. On Wednesday morning, longtime and Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach Dave Krauth announced that this upcoming season will be the last of his impressive career.

Krauth, who has been in his current role at Augustana for 33 seasons, broke the news that his 34th season, which will begin soon, will be his last.

Krauth will retire at the conclusion of the season after setting the standard of excellence at his sport.

Per the release at GoAugie.com:

Krauth is the all-time winningest coach in Augustana women’s basketball history with 670 wins against just 296 losses. The 2022 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame inductee is a two-time NSIC Coach of the Year (2018 & 2021), NCC Coach of the Year (1990), South Dakota Sportswriters’ College Women’s Coach of the Year (1994) and three-time South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association Women’s College Coach of the Year (1990, 1991, 2005).

The Viking women will look to make Krauth's final season a special one this Winter. Last season, the team finished with a 13-11 overall record, and fell to Northern State 76-66 in the NSIC Tournament.

The complete schedule for the Augustana Women's Basketball team can be found here. The Viking women take on Fort Hays State on Friday, November 11th to open the season, a 5:30pm tip time from the Stewart Center.

Source: GoAugie.com