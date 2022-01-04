Augustana Baseball Snags National Top 15 Preseason Rank
The Augustana University baseball team captured a National Championship in 2018 and created a national brand for their program.
Since then Augustana baseball has continued to produce top level talent and compete at the highest level throughout the region and country.
Augustana baseball is getting some more national love as they are currently ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll.
One of the most impressive feats from my perspective is that Augustana is able to compete with all the southern schools throughout the preseason poll even though they are limited due to weather restrictions.
Here's a look at the rest of the preseason rankings throughout the Top 40 in DII.
Collegiate Baseball's 2021 Pre-Season NCAA Div. 2 Poll (Dec. 21, 2021)
Rank
Team (Final 2021 Record)
Points
1.
Tampa (23-6)
625
2.
Colorado Mesa (42-7)
623
3.
Wingate (39-13)
620
4.
Angelo St. (44-9)
618
5.
Southern Arkansas (30-16)
616
6.
Minnesota St. (39-10)
614
7.
Northwest Nazarene (35-10)
612
8.
Trevecca Nazarene (36-13)
610
9.
Southern New Hampshire (28-9)
607
10.
Ashland (24-19)
603
11.
Seton Hill (39-8)
598
12.
Millersville (30-15)
594
13.
Augustana, SD (36-13)
590
14.
Goldey-Beacom (22-9)
587
15.
Davenport (33-16)
585
16.
Columbus St. (31-16)
583
17.
Lee (36-11)
580
18.
Henderson St. (27-19)
578
19.
Mercyhurst (27-15)
573
20.
Catawba (33-11)
570
21.
Northwood, MI (29-17)
569
22.
Azusa Pacific (33-10)
564
23.
West Virginia St. (32-10)
563
24.
Central Missouri (46-8)
560
25.
Mount Olive (37-12)
555
26.
Young Harris (23-18)
554
27.
West Florida (37-11)
552
28.
West Texas A&M (34-9)
551
29.
Molloy (25-11)
548
30.
Lindenwood (34-9)
544
31.
North Greenville (34-13)
540
32.
Alabama Huntsville (23-20)
539
33.
Charleston, WV (33-13)
537
34.
Bloomsburg, PA (24-18)
532
35.
Arkansas Tech. (28-17)
531
36.
Illinois Springfield (37-8)
527
37.
Quincy (29-15)
526
38.
Wheeling (27-14)
524
39.
Franklin Pierce (22-11)
517
40.
Cal. St. Monterey Bay (0-0)
513
Here is a look at the entire release from the Augustana Athletic Department:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Augustana baseball is ranked at No. 13 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top-40. Augustana is one of two NSIC teams that are ranked, with Minnesota State finding a spot at No. 6.
The rankings are based on returning all-region players, players to watch and top newcomers, according to the Collegiate National Preview.
The Vikings finished the 2021 season with a record of 36-13 overall and 27-9 in NSIC action. AU returns three of four student-athletes that garnered American Baseball Coaches Association All-region honors last season in Will Olson, Carter Howell and Ryan Jares. Olson and Howell also earned ABCA All-American honors.
Head coach Tim Huber is entering his 14th season leading the Vikings in 2022.
Augustana was ranked in the top spot for the NSIC Preseason rankings at the start of the 2021 season and returner Jordan Barth was named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year.
