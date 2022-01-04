Augustana Baseball Snags National Top 15 Preseason Rank

Augustana Baseball courtesy Jurgens Photography

The Augustana University baseball team captured a National Championship in 2018 and created a national brand for their program.

Since then Augustana baseball has continued to produce top level talent and compete at the highest level throughout the region and country.

Augustana baseball is getting some more national love as they are currently ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll.

One of the most impressive feats from my perspective is that Augustana is able to compete with all the southern schools throughout the preseason poll even though they are limited due to weather restrictions.

Here's a look at the rest of the preseason rankings throughout the Top 40 in DII.

Collegiate Baseball's 2021 Pre-Season NCAA Div. 2 Poll (Dec. 21, 2021)

Rank

Team (Final 2021 Record)

Points

1.

Tampa (23-6)

625

2.

Colorado Mesa (42-7)

623

3.

Wingate (39-13)

620

4.

Angelo St. (44-9)

618

5.

Southern Arkansas (30-16)

616

6.

Minnesota St. (39-10)

614

7.

Northwest Nazarene (35-10)

612

8.

Trevecca Nazarene (36-13)

610

9.

Southern New Hampshire (28-9)

607

10.

Ashland (24-19)

603

11.

Seton Hill (39-8)

598

12.

Millersville (30-15)

594

13.

Augustana, SD (36-13)

590

14.

Goldey-Beacom (22-9)

587

15.

Davenport (33-16)

585

16.

Columbus St. (31-16)

583

17.

Lee (36-11)

580

18.

Henderson St. (27-19)

578

19.

Mercyhurst (27-15)

573

20.

Catawba (33-11)

570

21.

Northwood, MI (29-17)

569

22.

Azusa Pacific (33-10)

564

23.

West Virginia St. (32-10)

563

24.

Central Missouri (46-8)

560

25.

Mount Olive (37-12)

555

26.

Young Harris (23-18)

554

27.

West Florida (37-11)

552

28.

West Texas A&M (34-9)

551

29.

Molloy (25-11)

548

30.

Lindenwood (34-9)

544

31.

North Greenville (34-13)

540

32.

Alabama Huntsville (23-20)

539

33.

Charleston, WV (33-13)

537

34.

Bloomsburg, PA (24-18)

532

35.

Arkansas Tech. (28-17)

531

36.

Illinois Springfield (37-8)

527

37.

Quincy (29-15)

526

38.

Wheeling (27-14)

524

39.

Franklin Pierce (22-11)

517

40.

Cal. St. Monterey Bay (0-0)

513

Here is a look at the entire release from the Augustana Athletic Department:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Augustana baseball is ranked at No. 13 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top-40. Augustana is one of two NSIC teams that are ranked, with Minnesota State finding a spot at No. 6.

The rankings are based on returning all-region players, players to watch and top newcomers, according to the Collegiate National Preview.

The Vikings finished the 2021 season with a record of 36-13 overall and 27-9 in NSIC  action. AU returns three of four student-athletes that garnered American Baseball Coaches Association All-region honors last season in Will OlsonCarter Howell and Ryan Jares. Olson and Howell also earned ABCA All-American honors.

Head coach Tim Huber is entering his 14th season leading the Vikings in 2022.

Augustana was ranked in the top spot for the NSIC Preseason rankings at the start of the 2021 season and returner Jordan Barth was named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year.

