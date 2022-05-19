Augustana University Athletics Claims NSIC All-Sports Award

Contributing Authors:
NSIC/Canva

The Augustana athletics department has dominated the 2021-22 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) All-Sports Awards making this the sixth time since joining the NSIC in the 2008-09 academic year.


 

Augie claims the title and is nearly 30 points ahead of second-place Minnesota State. The University of Sioux Falls finished the year in 6th place.

"We couldn't be prouder of our student-athletes and the way they compete," Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. "These awards are symbolic of the broad-based excellence that we continue to achieve within our athletics department and on our campus.

In addition to the overall All-Sports Award, Augustana also claimed the men's and women's championships. The gender-specific awards have been awarded since 2017-18 and the Vikings become the first NSIC school to sweep all three awards.

Individually USF Men ranked 8th while the women claimed the 5th spot overall.

Augustana won eight regular-season NSIC Championships throughout the academic year, including football, men's & women's cross country, men's basketball, baseball, softball, women's golf, and women's tennis. In the spring alone, Augustana captured four of those championships out of a possible seven spring championships.

Filed Under: Augustana University Athletics, college sports awards, NSIC All-Sports Award, University of Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
