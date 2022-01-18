We all understand it is January and there is plenty of cold weather to keep us from thinking about the Summer, but it is never too early to start thinking about a trip to the Minnesota State Fair.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will see some changes though as they will be limiting their hours and charging the price of admission.

This year, ages 13-64 will cost $17, while kids ages 5-12 and seniors 65+ will pay $15, with kids under the age of 4 getting in FREE.

Those prices are a $1 increase from the 2021 Minnesota State Fair admission prices.

In addition to the price changes, the Minnesota State Fair will be changing its hours from 7 am to 11 pm from Aug 25 - Sept 4 and 7 am to 9 pm on Labor Day.

Those are slight adjustments from the operating hours in years past including in 2021.

The Minnesota State Fair is an annual tradition for so many Minnesotans along with so many people throughout the region and should be another great event in 2022.

For more information on the Minnesota State Fair, the schedule, and detailed ticket links, you can visit their website.

