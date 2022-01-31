Chiefs vs Bengals: AFC Championship [PICS]

The Kansas City Chiefs looked poised to do it again. The first half of the AFC Championship game on Sunday found the Chiefs with a healthy lead heading into the locker room. Chiefs Nation was on their feet with excitement. Dreams of another trip to the Super Bowl were high. All we had to do is maintain a lead, produce some of that "Mahomes Magic", and contain the Cincinnati Bengals, and we're playing on February's biggest stage.

And then the second half. Um...yeah.

There is no better way of saying it other than the Chiefs let off the gas and allowed Joe Burrow and the Bengals back into the contest. With the fingernails still raw from lasts week's cheek-clenching game against the Buffalo Bills, the last thing we needed was another overtime game.

But yet here we were. Overtime with a coin toss. Chiefs win the toss but an ill-timed interception was in the deck for Kansas City. It was all Burrow and Chase needed to get the ball into field goal range and stun Chiefs Nation.

Overall the game was great. The weather was near perfect for football. The Chiefs will not be going to Super Bowl 56 but we should see a good game between the Rams and the Bengals.

Enjoy the pics from the game and we'll see you next season. You can count on it.

Chiefs vs Bengals in the 2021-2022 AFC Championship Game

