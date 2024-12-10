FCS Bracket Update, Spreads, Keys for This Week’s Games

Both SDSU and USD are still dancing in the FCS College Football playoffs, and both programs will host quarterfinal games this weekend.

The FCS Playoffs are down to just 8 total programs, with all top 8 seeds advancing in a chalky start to the postseason.

USD will play host to UC-Davis, while SDSU takes on Incarnate Word in Brookings for the second time in the last three months.

Here's a look at the updated bracket, as well as the odds, storylines, and keys to each game this weekend:

The first matchup of the weekend comes late on Friday as #1 Montana State plays host to regional foe and #8 Idaho.

*All spreads courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All times CT.

#8 Idaho Vandals (10-3) @ #1 Montana State Bobcats (13-0) - Friday @ 8:00 ESPN

Spread - Montana State favored by 12.5 points

What to know about Montana State - The Bobcats drew over 17,000 fans for their playoff opener and put on a show. Montana native QB Tommy Mellott has been fantastic once again this season, and has 37 total touchdowns, and has thrown just 1 interception all year.

What to know about Idaho - Led by former SDSU Offensive Coordinator Jason Eck, the Vandals boast a 10-3 mark and a 6-game winning streak. The Vandals are feisty, having played #1 (FBS) Oregon tough in the opener, a 24-14 road loss. They lost the matchup against Montana State in Bozeman earlier this season 38-7.

#7 Mercer Bears (11-2) @ #2 North Dakota State Bison (11-2) - Sat. @ 2:30 ABC

Spread - North Dakota State favored by 20 points

What to know about North Dakota State - Cam Miller leads the Bison at Quarterback, and is a savvy veteran leader, accounting for 34 total touchdowns. NDSU played a close game with Abilene Christian last week, trailing 17-3 early.

What to know about Mercer - Making their second-consecutive FCS playoff appearance. Mercer has just one FCS loss this season (Sanford, Oct. 19th). The Bears allow less than 20 points per game defensively and have two different DBs with 7 interceptions a piece this season.

#6 Incarnate Word (11-2) @ South Dakota State (11-2) - Saturday @ 11:00AM ESPN

Spread - South Dakota State favored by 18.5 points

What to know about South Dakota State - The Jackrabbits are battled tested, tough, and resilient. Senior Quarterback Mark Gronowski doesn't have as many veteran weapons around him as last year but has still delivered down the stretch. The Jackrabbit defense has stymied opponents all season, allowing just under 13 points per game.

What to know about Incarnate Word - The Texas-based Cardinals are tough and experienced. Played an even game in Brookings back in September until mid-3rd quarter, eventually falling 45-24. Former FBS Quarterback Zach Calzada has 38 total touchdowns this season to lead the Cardinals.

#5 UC-Davis (11-2) @ South Dakota (10-2) - Saturday @ 2:00 ESPN+

Spread - South Dakota favored by 6.5 points

What to know about South Dakota - Aidan Bouman has come into his own. The Minnesota native guides a Coyote offense that is fast, skilled, and physical. The Yotes average over 230 yards on the ground per game, and Bouman has tossed 16 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions.

What to know about UC-Davis - The Aggies are for real. They have only one FCS loss this season, and that came against #1 Montana State. Senior Quarterback Miles Hastings completes nearly 70% of his passes and has thrown for 4,148 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. Lan Larison leads the Aggie backfield with 1,425 rushing yards and averages over 5 yards per carry.

Don't miss out on any of the action this weekend! For a full look at the bracket, visit the link here.

Sources: GoJacks and GoYotes

