The USD Coyotes are above .500 for the first time this season, and have won 4 out of their last 5 contests.

The 4-3 Yotes travel to take on UNI this weekend, and they've risen in the latest FCS Top 25 from Stats Perform.

Both NDSU and SDSU still occupy the top 2 spots respectively.

Here's a look at this week's poll:

1 North Dakota State 6-0 1,399 1 2 South Dakota State 6-0 1,340 2 3 Tarleton State 7-0 1,265 3 4 Montana 6-0 1,222 4 5 Montana State 5-2 1,206 5 6 UC Davis 5-1 1,086 6 7 Lehigh 7-0 1,023 7 8 Tennessee Tech 6-0 954 10 9 North Dakota 4-2 869 13 10 Illinois State 4-2 866 9 11 Monmouth 5-1 846 12 12 Southern Illinois 4-2 812 8 13 Abilene Christian 4-3 560 19 14 Jackson State 5-1 557 15 15 Villanova 4-2 521 18 16 Rhode Island 5-2 512 17 17 Lamar 5-1 454 20 18 Harvard 4-0 435 22 19 Northern Arizona 4-3 376 14 20 Mercer 5-1 359 25 21 Presbyterian 6-0 299 24 22 South Dakota 4-3 257 23 23 Austin Peay 4-3 224 16 24 Idaho 2-4 183 11 25 Stephen F. Austin 4-2 152 NR

Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA