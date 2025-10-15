South Dakota Coyotes Jump One Spot in Latest Top 25 Rankings
The USD Coyotes are above .500 for the first time this season, and have won 4 out of their last 5 contests.
The 4-3 Yotes travel to take on UNI this weekend, and they've risen in the latest FCS Top 25 from Stats Perform.
Both NDSU and SDSU still occupy the top 2 spots respectively.
Here's a look at this week's poll:
1
|North Dakota State
|6-0
|1,399
|1
|2
|South Dakota State
|6-0
|1,340
|2
|3
|Tarleton State
|7-0
|1,265
|3
|4
|Montana
|6-0
|1,222
|4
|5
|Montana State
|5-2
|1,206
|5
|6
|UC Davis
|5-1
|1,086
|6
|7
|Lehigh
|7-0
|1,023
|7
|8
|Tennessee Tech
|6-0
|954
|10
|9
|North Dakota
|4-2
|869
|13
|10
|Illinois State
|4-2
|866
|9
|11
|Monmouth
|5-1
|846
|12
|12
|Southern Illinois
|4-2
|812
|8
|13
|Abilene Christian
|4-3
|560
|19
|14
|Jackson State
|5-1
|557
|15
|15
|Villanova
|4-2
|521
|18
|16
|Rhode Island
|5-2
|512
|17
|17
|Lamar
|5-1
|454
|20
|18
|Harvard
|4-0
|435
|22
|19
|Northern Arizona
|4-3
|376
|14
|20
|Mercer
|5-1
|359
|25
|21
|Presbyterian
|6-0
|299
|24
|22
|South Dakota
|4-3
|257
|23
|23
|Austin Peay
|4-3
|224
|16
|24
|Idaho
|2-4
|183
|11
|25
|Stephen F. Austin
|4-2
|152
|NR
Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA
