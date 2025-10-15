South Dakota Coyotes Jump One Spot in Latest Top 25 Rankings

USD

The USD Coyotes are above .500 for the first time this season, and have won 4 out of their last 5 contests.

The 4-3 Yotes travel to take on UNI this weekend, and they've risen in the latest FCS Top 25 from Stats Perform.

Both NDSU and SDSU still occupy the top 2 spots respectively.

Here's a look at this week's poll:

1

North Dakota State6-01,3991
2South Dakota State6-01,3402
3Tarleton State7-01,2653
4Montana6-01,2224
5Montana State5-21,2065
6UC Davis5-11,0866
7Lehigh7-01,0237
8Tennessee Tech6-095410
9North Dakota4-286913
10Illinois State4-28669
11Monmouth5-184612
12Southern Illinois4-28128
13Abilene Christian4-356019
14Jackson State5-155715
15Villanova4-252118
16Rhode Island5-251217
17Lamar5-145420
18Harvard4-043522
19Northern Arizona4-337614
20Mercer5-135925
21Presbyterian6-029924
22South Dakota4-325723
23Austin Peay4-322416
24Idaho2-418311
25Stephen F. Austin4-2152NR
Dropped Out of Top 25:Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots):Youngstown State (3-3, 0-2 MVFC): 23

Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA

