It was another phenomenal season for both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes on the gridiron.

Both teams made playoff runs, and after the conclusion of the season have both earned top 15 spots in the final rankings of the season.

The Yotes came in at #9 in the final StatsPerform FCS Top 25, while SDSU finished at #13.

Here's a look at the final rankings:

1 Montana State (56) 14-2 1400 2 2 Illinois State 12-5 1327 17 3 Montana 13-2 1271 3 T4 North Dakota State 12-1 1181 1 T4 Villanova 12-3 1181 9 6 Tarleton State 12-2 1112 5 7 Stephen F. Austin 11-3 992 10 8 UC Davis 9-4 985 11 9 South Dakota 10-5 947 12 10 Lehigh 12-1 902 4 11 Rhode Island 11-3 816 8 12 Abilene Christian 9-5 711 13 13 South Dakota State 9-5 686 16 14 North Dakota 8-6 633 19 15 Yale 9-3 628 24 16 Tennessee Tech 11-2 607 6 17 Mercer 9-3 584 7 18 Youngstown State 8-5 433 14 19 Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 358 17 20 Harvard 9-2 242 15 21 South Carolina State 10-3 206 NR 22 Monmouth 9-3 187 21 23 New Hampshire 8-5 165 22 24 Lamar 8-5 159 25 25 Southern Illinois 7-5 147 23

To keep up with both programs in the offseason, visit GoJacks or GoYotes!

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25