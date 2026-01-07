USD Coyotes #9, Jackrabbits #13 in Final FCS Rankings Release
It was another phenomenal season for both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes on the gridiron.
Both teams made playoff runs, and after the conclusion of the season have both earned top 15 spots in the final rankings of the season.
The Yotes came in at #9 in the final StatsPerform FCS Top 25, while SDSU finished at #13.
Here's a look at the final rankings:
1
|Montana State (56)
|14-2
|1400
|2
|2
|Illinois State
|12-5
|1327
|17
|3
|Montana
|13-2
|1271
|3
|T4
|North Dakota State
|12-1
|1181
|1
|T4
|Villanova
|12-3
|1181
|9
|6
|Tarleton State
|12-2
|1112
|5
|7
|Stephen F. Austin
|11-3
|992
|10
|8
|UC Davis
|9-4
|985
|11
|9
|South Dakota
|10-5
|947
|12
|10
|Lehigh
|12-1
|902
|4
|11
|Rhode Island
|11-3
|816
|8
|12
|Abilene Christian
|9-5
|711
|13
|13
|South Dakota State
|9-5
|686
|16
|14
|North Dakota
|8-6
|633
|19
|15
|Yale
|9-3
|628
|24
|16
|Tennessee Tech
|11-2
|607
|6
|17
|Mercer
|9-3
|584
|7
|18
|Youngstown State
|8-5
|433
|14
|19
|Southeastern Louisiana
|9-4
|358
|17
|20
|Harvard
|9-2
|242
|15
|21
|South Carolina State
|10-3
|206
|NR
|22
|Monmouth
|9-3
|187
|21
|23
|New Hampshire
|8-5
|165
|22
|24
|Lamar
|8-5
|159
|25
|25
|Southern Illinois
|7-5
|147
|23
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots):
To keep up with both programs in the offseason, visit GoJacks or GoYotes!
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
