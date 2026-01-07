USD Coyotes #9, Jackrabbits #13 in Final FCS Rankings Release

USD Coyotes #9, Jackrabbits #13 in Final FCS Rankings Release

It was another phenomenal season for both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes on the gridiron.

Both teams made playoff runs, and after the conclusion of the season have both earned top 15 spots in the final rankings of the season.

The Yotes came in at #9 in the final StatsPerform FCS Top 25, while SDSU finished at #13.

Here's a look at the final rankings:

1

Montana State (56)14-214002
2Illinois State12-5132717
3Montana13-212713
T4North Dakota State12-111811
T4Villanova12-311819
6Tarleton State12-211125
7Stephen F. Austin11-399210
8UC Davis9-498511
9South Dakota10-594712
10Lehigh12-19024
11Rhode Island11-38168
12Abilene Christian9-571113
13South Dakota State9-568616
14North Dakota8-663319
15Yale9-362824
16Tennessee Tech11-26076
17Mercer9-35847
18Youngstown State8-543314
19Southeastern Louisiana9-435817
20Harvard9-224215
21South Carolina State10-3206NR
22Monmouth9-318721
23New Hampshire8-516522
24Lamar8-515925
25Southern Illinois7-514723
Dropped Out of FCS Top 25: 
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): 

To keep up with both programs in the offseason, visit GoJacks or GoYotes!

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

