Here is the Final South Dakota HS FB Poll Ahead of Playoffs

We're on the brink of the playoffs getting underway for the three biggest classes of South Dakota High School football, and we have our final poll of the season to analyze.

All of the smaller classes across the state began postseason play last week, and the three biggest will do so on Thursday night.

Here is the latest poll from SD media:

Get our free mobile app

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (18) 9-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 8-1 72 3

3. Harrisburg 7-2 54 2

4. Jefferson 6-3 35 4

5. O’Gorman 5-4 19 5

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (16) 7-2 88 1

2. Watertown (2) 7-2 72 2

3. Brookings 7-2 56 3

4. Pierre 5-4 32 5

5. Spearfish 6-3 13 4

Receiving votes: Tea Area 9.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (18) 9-0 90 1

2. Dell Rapids 7-2 71 3

3. Lennox 7-2 52 2

4. West Central 6-3 38 4

5. Dakota Valley 5-4 13 5

Receiving votes: Madison 6.

On Thursday Night, top-seeded Brandon Valley plays host to 8-seed Washington, while four other city schools also made the playoffs in AAA, along with neighboring Harrisburg.

For the full brackets for each of the biggest classes of South Dakota High School Football, find the story here.

The Top 10 Players in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds *All odds quoted as of 10/28/24 via DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien