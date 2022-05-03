Former Jackrabbit Scheierman Transfers Close to Home

The transfer portal continues to distribute top-tier talent looking for a new home. On Tuesday morning, former South Dakota State basketball player Baylor Scheierman announced his commitment to a new school after a stellar career in Brookings.

Scheierman, who was a highly coveted transfer this offseason, chose Creighton over the likes of Nebraska, Arkansas, Clemson, and Duke.

A Nebraska native, the sharpshooter will presumably finish out his career closer to home.

Shooting has always been a strong point of the former Jackrabbits' game, as he shot just under 47% from beyond the arc.

Per an article at ESPN.com:

A versatile 6-foot-6 wing, Scheierman won Summit League Player of the Year honors this past season after averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Over the course of the season, he tallied 12 double-doubles, including a 26-point, 11-rebound, 6-assist performance against Omaha in January.

Scheierman helped lead the Jackrabbits to a 30-4 record, including an 18-0 Summit League mark, before they lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Providence. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to the Friars.

It was his second straight season earning a first-team all-conference selection, as he was picked in 2020-21 after averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Scheierman is a native of Aurora, Nebraska, and will immediately add another great option to an already stacked roster in Omaha.

