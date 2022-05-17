Get Out This Summer! Check Out The Sioux Falls Activity Guide!

We've turned the corner to more consistent (and sometimes more extreme) warmer weather in our area. Summer in Sioux Falls is sure to be a blast, and if there is ever a struggle to find something to do, there is plenty out there!

The City of Sioux Falls' official website, Siouxfalls.org, provides an amazing activity guide for each and every season. Let's dive right into some of the most interesting and appealing summer activities out there this season.

Did you know that Sioux Falls is home to 8 different aquatic facilities? It's a great place to start to beat the heat.

Here are a few of the activities that caught my eye under each age category for kids:

Toddler/Preschool (Ages 2-5)

Nature Explorers - Kids love to explore, and kids love to get their hands dirty in the summer. There is nothing better than letting them do both in a guided and educational setting!

World Environment Day Scavenger Hunt - Team up with your kids and have fun with this imaginative activity for a day! It's a great way to explore more of the Sioux Empire and build teamwork skills!

Youth (Ages 6-12)

Youth Fishing - Summer and fishing go together like peas and carrots. Let your kids off the hook this Summer by giving them the opportunity to cast a line and learn the ins and outs of one of the great pastimes.

Generation POUND - Move, move, move! That's what this event is all about. Young participants will build confidence, problem solve and have fun in this event that fuses music with movement.

Tween/Teen (Age 12-17)

Tween Trek: Backpacking 101 - Add this to the list of valuable life skills. Not only will this open up tweens and teens to new experiences, but it will also teach them valuable outdoor skills along the way!

Tween Outdoor Pickleball - With the sport on the rise in our area, pick up a racquet, find some friends, and have some fun out on the court this summer!

There are a few fun ideas this summer to help get you and your kids out and about in the Sioux Empire. For a full listing of events and details, visit the official site here.

Don't forget, there are also plenty of great activities for adults listed, or for the whole family to get in on the fun!

Here is the link to the official guide, and check out the entire site for more great local information!

