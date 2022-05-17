Get Out This Summer! Check Out The Sioux Falls Activity Guide!

Get Out This Summer! Check Out The Sioux Falls Activity Guide!

attachment-cor-dulce-lMMas1V5Z3w-unsplash

We've turned the corner to more consistent (and sometimes more extreme) warmer weather in our area. Summer in Sioux Falls is sure to be a blast, and if there is ever a struggle to find something to do, there is plenty out there!

The City of Sioux Falls' official website, Siouxfalls.org, provides an amazing activity guide for each and every season. Let's dive right into some of the most interesting and appealing summer activities out there this season.

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that Sioux Falls is home to 8 different aquatic facilities? It's a great place to start to beat the heat.

attachment-raj-rana-ttzU0sZmkpA-unsplash
loading...

MORE: The 6 Outdoor Public Pools And Spray Park In Sioux Falls

Here are a few of the activities that caught my eye under each age category for kids:

Toddler/Preschool (Ages 2-5)

Nature Explorers - Kids love to explore, and kids love to get their hands dirty in the summer. There is nothing better than letting them do both in a guided and educational setting!

World Environment Day Scavenger Hunt - Team up with your kids and have fun with this imaginative activity for a day! It's a great way to explore more of the Sioux Empire and build teamwork skills!

Youth (Ages 6-12)

Youth Fishing - Summer and fishing go together like peas and carrots. Let your kids off the hook this Summer by giving them the opportunity to cast a line and learn the ins and outs of one of the great pastimes.

attachment-yan-berthemy-TRrBszDmuWE-unsplash
loading...

Generation POUND - Move, move, move! That's what this event is all about. Young participants will build confidence, problem solve and have fun in this event that fuses music with movement.

Tween/Teen (Age 12-17)

Tween Trek: Backpacking 101 - Add this to the list of valuable life skills. Not only will this open up tweens and teens to new experiences, but it will also teach them valuable outdoor skills along the way!

attachment-lukas-allspach-uTEUQ2b5iI4-unsplash
loading...

Tween Outdoor Pickleball - With the sport on the rise in our area, pick up a racquet, find some friends, and have some fun out on the court this summer!

There are a few fun ideas this summer to help get you and your kids out and about in the Sioux Empire. For a full listing of events and details, visit the official site here.

Don't forget, there are also plenty of great activities for adults listed, or for the whole family to get in on the fun!

Here is the link to the official guide, and check out the entire site for more great local information!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;)

Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it. It is a unique spot of shining joy on the edge of the plains. But, if someone is planning to move here, there are a few things to know...


 

Filed Under: Sioux Falls, summer
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top