The Story Of Redfield, South Dakota’s College And Famous Alumni

Redfield proclaims itself the "Pheasant Capital Of The World" and is one of the many great smaller towns in South Dakota that I love. By the way, I come by loving the small town honestly, having grown up near one myself.

Redfield is a community of around 2,300 people or so, the county seat of Spink County and, like a lot of South Dakota towns, is filled with great businesses and great people. What it doesn't have is a college.

But they did. Yessir, there was a day that Redfield was home to one of South Dakota's institutes of higher learning.

Now, even those who have spent their whole lives in South Dakota perhaps don't recall Redfield College. Sponsored by the 'Northern Association Of Congregational Churches', it opened its doors in September of 1887 and graduated its first students in 1894.

The college was housed in a hotel that had been moved from a nearby town. Ultimately, the 'campus' grew and had two buildings that housed things like a library, dormitory, gymnasium, laboratory, and more. After all, it was a college!

But alas, finances proved difficult for the school and finally, Redfield College closed in 1932.

But wait, hold on just a minute there Cowboy.

Redfield College had at least one student that you know, a distinguished alumnus, someone that became famous, first in literature and then on television.

You see, one of the students that had the honor of attending Redfield College was a little girl named Grace.

Grace...Ingalls. Yes, the youngest sister of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Grace Ingalls indeed attended what we might call a 'Little College On The Prairie'.

Here's more on the story of Redfield College.

