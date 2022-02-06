Karl-Anthony Towns is Crushing It and the Twolves Keep Winning

Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing great offensive basketball in the NBA for a while now, but as of late it has been his play on both ends of the court that is propelling the Minnesota Timberwolves success.

On Sunday, the Wolves defeated the Detroit Pistons 118-105 and improved to 28-25, all while sitting in the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Wolves were led by Towns who scored 24 points and added 12 points for yet another double double on the season.

Of course the success of the Timberwolves is a team effort, but it starts each night with Karl-Anthony Towns as the catalyst for that success.

Towns is continuing to crush it on the offensive end but his ability to improve on the defensive end with his overall intensity has led to more steals and blocks this season.

He is being rewarded for his efforts this season as he was named to the 2022 NBA All Star Game last week as a reserve.

The Timberwolves have six games remaining on their schedule before the All Star break and will face off against the Sacramento Kings in back to back games on the road beginning on Tuesday.

It is going to be imperative for the Wolves to finish strong before the break and try to make sure they carry the momentum into the final stretch of the season as they try to make the postseason in a loaded Western Conference.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their current roster, and their remaining regular-season schedule, you can visit their team website.

