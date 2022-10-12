Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll
The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up.
Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state.
Class 11AAA
1. Jefferson (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2
3. O’Gorman 5-2 61 3
4. Lincoln 4-3 40 5
5. Brandon Valley 3-4 20 4
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Tea Area 7-0 80 2
3. Yankton 4-3 55 3
4. Aberdeen Central 4-3 45 5
5. Brookings 4-3 20 4
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (15) 7-0 94 2
2. West Central (5) 6-1 84 1
3. Dakota Valley 6-1 58 3
4. Beresford 5-2 43 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-3 16 5
Class 11B
1. Winner (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-0 78 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 57 4
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 7-0 40 5
5. McCook Central/Montrose 6-1 15 NR
Class 9AA
1. Howard (18) 7-0 97 1
2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2
3. Hanson 6-1 51 3
4. Hamlin 7-1 31 4
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-0 27 5
Class 9AA
1. Howard (18) 7-0 97 1
2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2
3. Hanson 6-1 51 3
4. Hamlin 7-1 31 4
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-0 27 5
Class 9B
1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 7-0 99 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 7-0 81 2
3. Corsica-Stickney 6-1 59 3
4. Sully Buttes 5-2 31 4
5. De Smet 4-3 12 5