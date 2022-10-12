The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up.

Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2

3. O’Gorman 5-2 61 3

4. Lincoln 4-3 40 5

5. Brandon Valley 3-4 20 4

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 7-0 80 2

3. Yankton 4-3 55 3

4. Aberdeen Central 4-3 45 5

5. Brookings 4-3 20 4

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (15) 7-0 94 2

2. West Central (5) 6-1 84 1

3. Dakota Valley 6-1 58 3

4. Beresford 5-2 43 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-3 16 5

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-0 78 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 57 4

4. Aberdeen Roncalli 7-0 40 5

5. McCook Central/Montrose 6-1 15 NR

Class 9AA

1. Howard (18) 7-0 97 1

2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2

3. Hanson 6-1 51 3

4. Hamlin 7-1 31 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-0 27 5

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 7-0 99 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 7-0 81 2

3. Corsica-Stickney 6-1 59 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-2 31 4

5. De Smet 4-3 12 5