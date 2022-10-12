Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll

Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll

The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up.

Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (20) 7-0 100 1

2.  Harrisburg 6-1 79 2

3. O’Gorman 5-2 61 3

4. Lincoln 4-3 40 5

5. Brandon Valley 3-4 20 4

 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 7-0 80 2

3. Yankton 4-3 55 3

4. Aberdeen Central 4-3 45 5

5. Brookings 4-3 20 4

 

Class 11A

 

1. Dell Rapids (15) 7-0 94 2

2. West Central (5) 6-1 84 1

3. Dakota Valley 6-1 58 3

4. Beresford 5-2 43 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-3 16 5

 

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-0 78 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 57 4

4. Aberdeen Roncalli 7-0 40 5

5. McCook Central/Montrose 6-1 15 NR

 

Class 9AA

1. Howard (18) 7-0 97 1

2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2

3. Hanson 6-1 51 3

4. Hamlin 7-1 31 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-0 27 5

 

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 7-0 99 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 7-0 81 2

3. Corsica-Stickney 6-1 59 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-2 31 4

5. De Smet 4-3 12 5

